Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India to deliver inaugural address for 15th Edition of World Confluence of Humanity, Power & Spirituality

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 26: The 15th edition of World Confluence of Humanity, Power & Spirituality, organised by Universal Spirituality and Humanity Foundation, under the initiative of Kanoria Foundation, will bring together a diverse gathering of global leaders to discuss the importance of "Science in Spirituality", which aims to unify Science, Technology, Spirituality and Humanity under one platform as it has hither-to-fore been working in isolation in its effort to transform humanity. All the previous 14 confluences were graced by leading international scholars, intellectuals and industrialists, and promulgated an environment of peace, values, tolerance, empathy, hard work with righteousness, service for the welfare of humanity especially at a time when the human race is experiencing an unprecedented challenge.

Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India, is the esteemed Chief Guest for this year's confluence. Other world renowned speakers include Dr. Robert Goldman, author and anti-ageing specialist (USA), Justice K.G Balakrishnan, Former chief justice of India; Shri Goswami Sushil Maharaj, National Convener of Bharatiya Sarva Dharma Sansad; Archbishop Thomas D'souza, Archbishop of Kolkata; Mr. Shekhar Dutt, Former Governor of Chhattisgarh & Defence secretary of India; H.E Juan Antonio March Pujol, Ambassador of Spain to India; MAAsterG, Spiritual motivational life guide; Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organisation; Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Chairman- Chishty Foundation, Spiritual & interfaith writer; Venerable Rigzin Dorjee Rinpoche, Founder & Head of the Nyingma Institute, Gangtok; Swami Suparnananda Maharaj, Ramakrishna Mission; Dr. Prasun Mishra, Scientist, precision medicine & Genomics (USA); Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni, Founder President, Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, spiritual leader, social reformer, poet & author; Rajyogi BK Ashmita (Brahmakumaris), senior Rajayoga and teacher; HRH Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura, Queen of Maharika & founder of We Care for Humanity; Dame Prof. Meher MASTER-MOOS, President of Zoroastrian College, Mumbai, India; are amongst some of the distinguished guests who will participate in this two-day Confluence.

The conference aims to take India to the leadership position in bringing together the world's most eminent scientists, technologists and spiritual leaders to deliberate on one global platform for the betterment of humanity. At the intersection of Science, Technology, Philosophy and Spirituality will lie the future generations guided by unbiased, ethical and immortal collective AI, in a measurable and rectifiable objectivity for our future generations. In today's world, as artificial intelligence, a product of scientific advances, begins to ponder normative questions, this distinction may prove untenable.

The distinguished will share their thoughts and life's experiences, deep diving into this subject over this one-of-a-kind two-day confluence.

