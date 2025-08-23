Ram Rattan Group Launches The Green Step Farms Phase 2 & Aravalli Retreat in Ram Rattan's Naugaon

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], August 23: Ram Rattan Group has launched The Green Step Farms Phase 2 and Aravalli Retreat in Ram Rattan's Naugaon, Alwarintroducing premium nature-centric living and investment opportunities in one of Rajasthan's most promising growth corridors. Following the sell-out success of Phase 1, these projects strengthen the group's 40-year legacy of trust, transparency, and customer-first delivery.

Why Ram Rattan's Naugaon is the Smart Choice for Investors

Over the years, Naugaon has come to be known as Ram Rattan's Naugaona region where the group has consistently delivered projects and shaped investor confidence. Today, this fast-emerging hub is attracting strong investor attention due to:

- Favourable environment: nurturing industrial and commercial growth.

- Robust development potential: improving infrastructure and connectivity.

- Government incentives: state-led policies driving investments.

- Affordability: competitive land values compared to urban hubs.

- DMIC advantage: proximity to Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor ensures unmatched connectivity.

Government-Led Infrastructure & Development Projects

Credible state and central initiatives are strengthening Alwar and Naugaon's appeal:

- Aravalli Green Development Project: ₹250 crore ecological restoration across 3,700 hectares.

- Ram Jal Setu (Phase 1): ₹9,400 crore canal over Banas River to solve water scarcity in Alwar.

- New Alwar-Nuh Highway (NH-248A): ₹325 crore, 45 km highway with flyovers and underpasses.

- District Development Agenda: Ram Jal Link Project, Atulya Alwar, Alwar e-Vidya, Sariska eco-tourism, industrial and convention hubs.

- Digital & Rural Empowerment: MGNREGA, PMAY, Swachh Bharat, digital land records, e-Mitra kiosks, SSO portals.

- RIICO Industrial Zone: earmarked in Naugaon for sectors like auto, textiles, and warehousing, aligned with DMIC growth.

The Twin LaunchesGreen Step Farms Phase 2 & Aravalli Retreat

- The Green Step Farms Phase 2: Premium 1-bigha plots (3025 sq. yards) starting at ₹10,000/sq. yard.

- Aravalli Retreat: Affordable plots starting at just ₹7,100/sq. yard, designed as serene weekend retreats in the lap of nature.

- Unmatched Connectivity: Via Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Jaipur.

- Amenities: 24/7 security, eco-friendly infrastructure, lush green landscapes.

- Ideal Use Cases: Second homes, farm retreats, or long-term high-value investments.

"In today's times, privacy, open space, and green living are rare luxuries. With Green Step Farms Phase 2 and Aravalli Retreat in Ram Rattan's Naugaon, we are not only creating sanctuaries of peace and comfort but also offering genuine growth opportunities for investors," said, Vijay Ram Rattan, Chairman, Ram Rattan Group.

