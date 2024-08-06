Ramagya School to host Invitational All India Karate Championship 2024 in association with Karate Welfare Society

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 6: Ramagya School Noida is all set to host the prestigious Invitational All India Karate Championship in association with the Karate Welfare Society. The championship will be held on the 10th and 11th of August 2024, promising an exciting display of martial arts skills and sportsmanship.

Preparations for the championship are set to commence on August 10th, transforming the school campus into a bustling hub of activity. More than 500 participants are coming from different parts of the country to witness the Mega Event of "Invitational All India Karate Championship". With participants ranging from 6 to 25 years old, it will be a platform to showcase their martial arts skills across various categories, blending youthful talent with seasoned expertise. This diverse age range promises a vibrant and dynamic competition, celebrating the dedication and hard work of martial artists from all corners of India.

Speaking fervently about the event, Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director of Ramagya Group said, "We are proud to announce Ramagya School, Sector 50, Noida, as the venue partner for this grand event. Ramagya School, with its distinguished legacy of over two decades, stands as a beacon of educational excellence and holistic development. Known for its commitment to nurturing both the academic and extracurricular talents of its students, Ramagya School provides a supportive and enriching environment that fosters growth in various spheres of life. The school's state-of-the-art facilities, which include spacious auditoriums, well-equipped sports complexes, and advanced training amenities, provide an ideal setting for hosting such a significant competition. These facilities ensure that participants and spectators alike experience the event in a comfortable and inspiring atmosphere."

Ramagya School, by hosting the Karate Championship, reaffirms its commitment to nurturing holistic development through sports and education. The school's active participation in this prestigious event underscores its leadership role in fostering physical, emotional, intellectual, and spiritual well-being among its students.

The upcoming championship is set to make history with the installation of a monumental cup weighing approximately 550 kg and towering at an impressive height of 22.5 feet, thereby surpassing the previous world record of 21.6 feet established in 2022. This remarkable trophy will be prominently displayed at the venue in partnership with Ramagya School, symbolizing not just a celebration of athletic prowess but also a significant milestone in sporting achievements.

Once this cup takes its rightful place, the organizing association will promptly initiate formal proceedings to submit their claim for recognition to esteemed authorities such as the Limca Book of Records, Planet Book of World Records, Asian Book of Records, and Indian Book of Records among others. The anticipation surrounding this extraordinary cup serves as a testament to both the spirit of competition inherent in championships and the collaborative efforts between educational institutions like Ramagya School and sports organizations aimed at fostering excellence.

