Ramky Infrastructure Limited Records Robust Operational Growth in Q1 FY 2024-25 Financial Results

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 17: Ramky Infrastructure Limited (RIL) has announced its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, showcasing a steady performance and strong growth trajectory despite the absence of a prior period one-time claim that had boosted the previous year's figures.

For Q1 FY 2024-25, Ramky Infrastructure Limited reported consolidated revenues of INR 5,691.27 Million, reflecting a year-on-year improvement compared to INR 5,567.96 Million in Q1 FY 2023-24. The company's profit before tax stood at INR 1,105.98 Million, while profit after tax was INR 709.75 Million, compared to INR 1,430.91 Million and INR 1,052.98 Million, respectively, in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

However, after adjusting for the INR 500 Million one-time prior period claim received in Q1 FY 2023-24, the company's growth becomes more pronounced, with revenue from operations, profit before tax, and profit after tax showing increases of 12.29%, 18.80%, and 28.35%, respectively.

On a standalone basis, the company achieved revenues of INR 5,501.44 Million for Q1 FY 2024-25, marking a year-on-year growth compared to INR 5,315.43 Million in Q1 FY 2023-24. Profit before tax for the quarter stood at INR 1,200.33 Million, while profit after tax was INR 864.18 Million, compared to INR 1,415.51 Million and INR 1,064.01 Million, respectively, in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

When considering the one-time INR 500 Million claim received in the previous year's quarter, the growth rates for revenue from operations, profit before tax, and profit after tax stand at 14.24%, 31.11%, and 53.22%, respectively.

Commenting on the results, Y R Nagaraja, Managing Director of Ramky Infrastructure Limited, said:

"Company has achieved progressive results quarter on quarter serially and also year on year significantly. After accounting for parity in year on year quarterly results adjusting one time claim in the previous year, there is a significant improvement in performance in the Q1 June 2024-25.

Revenue growth of 12.29% and profitability growth of 28.35% at consolidated level was achieved despite certain disruptions due to resource alignment such as labour etc., during the nationwide elections."

N S Rao, CFO, Ramky Group said "Our financial performance in Q1 FY 2024-25 underscores the strength of our fiscal discipline and strategic foresight. Despite the seasonal economic headwinds, we have maintained a healthy growth trajectory, with significant improvements in our core financial metrics when adjusted for last year's one-time gain. We remain committed to optimizing our capital structure and enhancing shareholder value as we continue to drive sustainable growth."

Ramky Infrastructure Limited continues to focus on executing its growth strategy while maintaining operational efficiency. The company remains optimistic about its prospects for the coming quarters as it continues to build on its solid foundation and explore new opportunities in the infrastructure sector.

About Ramky Infrastructure

Ramky Infrastructure Limited (Ramky) is a flagship company of Ramky Group, one of the leaders in the realm of infrastructure development. Since the incorporation of its business in 1994, the Company has completed a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects focusing on Industrial Infrastructure development and EPC projects in the fields of Water, Wastewater Treatment, Roads, Bridges, and Urban Infrastructure Development. With a highly skilled team of over 2000 people, headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, it manages its business operations in India & overseas markets.

Ramky Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure development-centric, environment-concerned, and development-oriented company. Ramky is ISO 9001:2015 (QMS), ISO 14001:2015(EMS), and ISO 45001:2017 (OHS) certified for Quality Management Systems, Environment Management Systems, and Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems which the Company applies to the design, development, engineering, procurement and construction of projects.

For more details, please visit https://ramkyinfrastructure.com/

