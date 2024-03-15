Ramya Varma Ganapathiraju: A Trailblazer in Fintech and Women’s Empowerment* As a finalist of Haut Monde Mrs. India worldwide 2024

New Delhi (India) March 15: Ramya Varma Ganapathiraju isn’t just a name in the world of Fintech; she’s a force of nature, balancing professional excellence with a deep-rooted passion for empowering women. As a Certified Project Management Professional, she’s not only mastered her craft but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring professionals.

But Ramya’s journey isn’t confined to boardrooms and project plans. She graced all rounds of auditions and is now a finalist in the prestigious HautMonde Mrs. India Worldwide pageant, Season 13. Beyond the glitz and glamour, her presence symbolized resilience and grace, reflecting her commitment to representing women with dignity and strength.

As a finalist of Haut Monde Mrs. India worldwide 2024, I am very excited about this adventure in my life, a beginning of a new chapter. Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide is an international beauty pageant for Indian married women organized by Haut Monde India Group since the year 2011, founded by Mr. Bharat Bhramar.

The competition celebrates elegance, empowerment, and the achievements of married women. I am so grateful to be a part of this journey through which I want to reach my highest potential and explore a new version of me.

.

Thanks to Shubra Bhramar, for designing the amazing tasks for season 13, I am already experiencing to unwelcome everything that isn't me so that I can become who I meant to be. Their excellent grooming team Sylvie Rodgers, Dr. Varun Katyal and Kirti Mishra Narang making all efforts to transform woman across the globe.

Looking ahead, Ramya harbors dreams not just for herself, but for women everywhere. Her goal is simple yet profound: to influence and empower. Whether it’s through her professional achievements or personal endeavors, she’s dedicated to breaking barriers and paving the way for others to follow.

Behind every successful woman is a support system, and for Ramya, it’s her family that stands as her rock. Their unwavering encouragement has been the wind beneath her wings, propelling her forward even in the face of adversity.

In her message to women, Ramya speaks from the heart. She knows firsthand the power of self-belief and action. She encourages women to embrace their dreams and take that crucial first step towards turning them into reality. For her, empowerment isn’t just a concept; it’s a lived experience—one that she hopes to share with women everywhere.

Ramya Varma Ganapathiraju’s story isn’t just about success; it’s about humanity, resilience, and the unwavering spirit of empowerment. As she continues her journey, she invites women from all walks of life to join her in shaping a future where every woman is empowered to thrive.

