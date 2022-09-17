Rana Daggubati releases teaser of Kabzaa ahead of Upendra's birthday

After the success of KGF, KGF 2, 777 Charlie and Vikrant Rona, Kannada film industry is all set to release another big action entertainer titled Kabzaa. The film directed by R Chandru stars Upendra, Kicha Sudeep, Shriya Saran, Murali Sharma and Nawab Shah.

While the film is set to release in 7 languages including Kannada, the makers released a teaser a day before Upendra's birthday. The teaser was released by none other than Rana Daggubati who has become a popular name all across India.

Kabzaa, is a period film about the rise of gangsters in India, set between 1942 to 1984. It revolves around a freedom fighter's son who gets entrapped in a mafia world. The film is touted to be a big scale action film, perfect for a theatrical viewing experience.

Says the director "The film has already created a lot of buzz and we wanted to treat our fans with the teaser of the film. Tomorrow being Upendra's birthday, we thought it would be a good gift to all his fans."

The film presented by MTB Nagaraj, produced by R Chandru himself under banner Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises, will release in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Oriya and Marathi.

The film's music is composed by Ravi Basrur of KGF fame, A J Shetty is the cinematographer, Mahesh Reddy has edited the film and the action is done by Ravi Verma, Vijay, Vikram Mor and Vinod.

