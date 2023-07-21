Ranjit Pratap Releases Inspiring Memoir 'As the Wheel Turns' on the occasion of the Rayala Group’s Diamond Jubilee

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 21: On the occasion of Rayala Corporation’s Diamond Jubilee, the Managing Director of Rayala Corporation, Ranjit Pratap, today released an insightful book that offers a captivating account of his remarkable journey in the world of business. Titled "As the wheel turns," this compelling narrative hopes to motivate readers by sharing Ranjit Pratap's personal experiences, hardships, and triumphs. This book was released in the presence of M. Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice President of India, a galaxy of prominent Industrialists, officials and friends from Rayala Corporation, including several retired company personnel.

The release of this book coincides with a significant milestone in Ranjit Pratap's journey as he celebrates 50 years in business. Joining the group companies in March 1973, Ranjit Pratap embarked on a transformative path that not only shaped his personal life but also left an indelible mark on the business landscape. Each chapter of the book vividly portrays the highs and lows, personal growth, and business achievements that define Ranjit Pratap's half-century in the corporate world.

Speaking on the occasion, M Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice President of India said, “It is an honour for me to be here as part of Rayala Corporation’s 75th year celebrations and also to launch Ranjit Pratap’s book. I think it is very important that this book is being released about the achievements of business leaders since I feel that stories of their life, success and their contribution to business and society is always very useful for the present and future generations to know, understand and grow themselves. Having heard the earlier speakers and personally knowing this great family, I can say that one should always aim to excel in life. Because if you have that aim to excel then you will work hard and pursue that goal relentlessly. Secondly, one should have discipline and dedication in your life. If you have these qualities then you will definitely excel in life. Rayala corporation is an example of that. In today’s competitive business environment a corporate leader, who is the founder of many companies needs to be smart, vigilant, be able to compete with the best, stand the test of time and nurture local talent empowering them to compete with the best in the world and I am happy to say that the Rayala group has done exactly that.”

The book's title is a metaphor for the cyclical nature of life and business, highlighting the importance of adaptability and resilience in the face of change. Ranjit Pratap's story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the determined pursuit of success. Through "As the Wheel Turns," Ranjit Pratap aspires to inspire readers to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations and to learn from failure. His candid account reflects his belief that every challenge presents an opportunity for growth and innovation.

Ranjit Pratap, Managing Director, Rayala Corporation said, “I am so proud to stand here today. This day is truly special in our corporate history. Today we celebrate our Diamond Jubilee, my 50 years at the helm of affairs and the launch of my book. The Rayala story is a saga from automobile assembling to organic farming. I can very proudly say that the Rayala group has excelled in whatever business they ventured into and our adaptation to different technologies at various points of time signal our ability to embrace, adapt and excel at new technologies. I am proud that the Rayala group has left an indelible mark in the business environment over decades and our contribution to the growth of this beautiful city can be seen in various iconic landmark structures that dot the Chennai skyline.”

Ranjit Pratap's commitment to his life motto, "To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield," has been the driving force behind his achievements. With focused determination, he faced and conquered numerous challenges, building a successful midsized institution that upholds the legacy set by his grandfather and father. Since its establishment in 1921, Rayala Group has steadily grown into a formidable conglomerate with significant investments in manufacturing, real estate, and scientific farming. The group takes pride in its roots, being named after the Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh, from where the founder's family originated.

Through captivating anecdotes and first-hand accounts, the book takes readers on a remarkable journey through the Rayala Group's evolution, showcasing its ability to survive challenges and embrace new opportunities. It explores Ranjit Pratap's early experiences in the family business, where he successfully turned around a struggling Commercial Finance Corporation, instilling confidence in its employees and transforming its fortunes. Now in its third generation of leadership, led by Ranjit Pratap, the group has diversified into new sectors aligned with its interests, including arms and ammunition, real estate, and manufacturing supplies for the defence sector. Additionally, the group has ventured into organic farming, establishing a world-class food processing plant catering to domestic and export markets.

Ranjit Pratap's positive attitude and relentless belief in his ideas are at the heart of the group's success. His leadership extends beyond Rayala Corporation, as he serves as the Chairman of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (Southern Region) and the German Business Group in Chennai, emphasizing his commitment to fostering strong business connections between India and Germany. "As the wheel turns" is a must-read for business enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and anyone interested in understanding the dynamics of successful conglomerate growth.

Rayala Corporation was founded by Rajagopal Naidu in the year 1948 as an automotive spare parts and office equipment product company. In 1952-53 the company started manufacturing Halda Typewriters in technical and financial collaboration with FACIT AB of Sweden. In 1964 a new company, Facit Asia Limited, was formed to manufacture mechanical calculators and adding machines. Rajagopal Naidu also had a large division of Bus Services headquartered in Tirupathi from the 1940s till the 1970s. He also was the first organized film exhibitor in the town of Tirupathi in the late 50’s under the banner Pratap Talkies / Pratap Group of Theatres, which still exists. Rajagopal Naidu’s first venture, Rajagopal Motor Works was started in 1921. Rayala Corporation, which was born out of Rajagopal Motor Works is now the parent company of the Group, which is completing 75 years in July 2023. Today, Rayala Corporation has diversified its businesses into Automotive, Scientific Farming, Oral Care, Aerospace, Defence, Precision Tooling, and Food Processing.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor