Rapidly rising leader in real estate Mangal Buildhome wins Times Achievers 2022

October 29: When people buy a property many of them just look at the price tag attached to it. But, the most important thing is how the property has been built and it’s quality of construction. That is one of the areas where real estate developer Mangal Buildhome Pvt. Ltd. comes on top. Property buyers are pleased with the building work of this Mumbai based company, because it does not compromise on quality while developing its projects.

Mangal Buildhome has now been bestowed with the Times Achievers 2022, for its strong commitment to quality and outstanding contribution as an emerging leader in the real estate industry. The sparkling event held on October 10, 2022, at Novotel Hotel, Juhu in Mumbai, had the presence of many eminent personalities, including highly acclaimed film director, screenwriter, and producer, Anees Bazmee, and beautiful Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi.

Mangal Group sowed the seeds of success in the construction industry starting in the western suburbs of Mumbai, during the year 2012. The Group created this vertical with the urge to provide a home to all those residents whose houses were stalled. According to the numbers, more than 500 families got their stalled residences back after Mangal Buildhome took over the projects. That’s what defines ‘Mangal Buildhome’.

Over the years, the company has achieved a milestone for attaining 7 OCS with the committed timely handover of the keys to the customers for 7 consecutive years.

Why choose Mangal Buildhome

Quality construction is just one of Mangal Buildhome’s unique selling points that have helped it emerge as a leader in the real estate industry since it was founded in 2012. That brings us to the vital question of why you should choose Mangal Buildhome when you buy a house.

Timely delivery of a property is another key aspect that sets a real estate developer apart from its competitors. That is one of the things that please the customers of Mangal Buildhome, as they get possession of their properties on time. This can be seen from the fact that the company has achieved a milestone for attaining 7 OCs with the committed timely handover of the keys to customers for 7 years in a row.

Moreover, Mangal Buildhome also provides its customers with payment plan options that they find comfortable. This flexibility in plan helps customers make the final decision of buying their homes comfortably and without any stress.

The team at Mangal Buildhome is also cooperative. So when customers inquire to buy a property, the team answers all their questions and clears all their doubts. This raises the customers’ level of comfort and confidence in Mangal when they finally decide to buy a house.

Vision & Mission of Mangal Buildhome

The vision and mission of a company are one of the things that matter for it to remain at the top.

Mangal Buildhome has set developing quality and durable homes with cutting-edge elevations as its ongoing mission. For that purpose, the company focuses on design excellence and creates value for money and a great experience for all its customers.

The vision of Mangal Buildhome is to revolutionize the future of real estate by redefining elegant and ultramodern homes. The company aims to deliver the highest standards and seeks to be one of the ever-dependable names in the field of real estate.

The leading team

The team at Mangal Buildhome is made up of the Promoter, Ajit Jain, and Directors: 1. Akshay Kulkarni; 2. Vaibhav Desai, and 3. Hardik Jain. Their exceptional leadership has helped the company reach where it is now. Across Mumbai Metropolitan, Mangal BuildHome’s legacy covers around 1.5 million square feet of delivered space, 3 million square feet of ongoing development, and another million square feet of planned projects in the pipeline. The company has carved its name conspicuously in the ever-growing real estate market over the last decade, thanks to the team’s enthusiasm for credible work with a strong focus on value and quality. Over the years, the leading team has also ensured that Mangal BuildHome provides its customers with the most perfect and efficient homes by focusing on sustainability, affordability, approachability, and quality design.

Due to all this, Mangal BuildHome rightfully secured the Times Achievers 2022, which was presented by Times Ascent and powered by Navbharat Times to felicitate today’s individuals for their brilliance and competence to inspire, lead, and encourage people worldwide.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor