Rario partners with Gujarat Titans to launch their exclusive digital collectibles

New Delhi [India], March 20 (/NewsVoir): Rario, the largest cricket fan club in the world specializing in exclusively licensed digital player cards and fan experiences, has announced a partnership with the defending champions of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL), Gujarat Titans. The partnership will offer exclusive digital player cards of the team to fans across the world for a period of three years.

Cricket is one of the most popular sports globally, with T20 cricket fueling its craze and facilitating its penetration into previously unexplored markets. Rario's partnership with the Gujarat Titans is set to cause further disruption to the sport and transform how fans interact with it.

Fans can now collect and trade unique digital cards of star players of Gujarat Titans, including Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan, among others. With these exclusive cards, fans can enjoy a variety of benefits, including building a collection, meeting players, watching matches like a celebrity, and receiving exclusive signed merchandise, among other things.

This is the second Tata IPL team that Rario has partnered with this month, marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to change the way fans engage with their favourite teams and players. Rario has emerged as the go-to platform for digital cricket collectibles, with partnerships with some of the largest cricket boards and leagues around the world.

The partnership between Rario and Gujarat Titans is the latest example of how digital collectibles are revolutionizing the sports industry, offering fans a new level of engagement with their favourite teams and players.

Arvinder Singh, COO Gujarat Titans, said, "Gujarat Titans have always explored new ways to engage with the fans and facilitate greater interactions between them and the team - something Rario has revolutionised in recent times. We believe that this partnership will help us take the next step in forming a deeper connection with our supporters globally and take our fan experience to the next level."

Founder and CEO of Rario, Ankit Wadhwa, said, "We are delighted to partner with the Gujarat Titans. Straight off the bat, the team has made a major impact on the Tata Indian Premier League and taken the cricket world by storm. We at Rario are super excited to create limited-edition digital collectibles with which fans of the Titans get rare access to the inner circle of the franchise and players like Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Shami - just to name a few."

Founded in 2021 by IIT Alumni Ankit Wadhwa and Sunny Bhanot as the world's first officially licensed digital collectibles platform for cricket fans, Rario has emerged as the largest digital cricket collectibles platform in the world, where fans can collect and trade digital cards. Rario has partnered with some of the largest cricket boards, leagues and teams namely Big Bash League, Women's Big Bash League, Super Smash, Caribbean Premier League, Lanka Premier League, Abu Dhabi T10 League, and Legends League Cricket along with Cricket Australia, New Zealand Cricket, Zimbabwe Cricket Board, Afghstan Cricket Board and Punjab Kings. Currently, Rario has a roster of over 150 international cricketers exclusively on their platform. Rario has sold over 1.3 million player cards to cricket fans across the globe. Since its inception, Rario has continuously innovated to engage fans in the game of cricket through digital sports memorabilia and curated fan experiences.

Rario not only has partnerships with Polygon Studios and moca Brands but is also supported by Kingsway Capital, Presight Capital, and Dream Capital. Furthermore, in 2022, the company received a strategic investment from the globally acclaimed cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Visit: RARIO | www.rario.com.

