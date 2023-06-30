Rashmi Mishra - Bollywood Actress to perform at Save Earth Mission Mega Takeoff Event in Ahmedabad, India

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: Save Earth Mission's Mega Takeoff Event is getting huge response from all across the globe and in the list of dignities, another name is confirmed. Bollywood is also excited about this huge initiative for planet earth and Actress Rashmi Mishra, Who is known for her web-series 'Mintoo' and Films like Majaz, Naughty Gang and Little Boy is confirmed her presence at this event.

Rashmi told 'When I been approached about this event, I quickly said yes as this event is all about saving our planet earth and I am a planet as well as animal lover myself. This initiative by Sandeep Choudhary - Global Founder of Save Earth Mission is applaudable as we need such heroes in our society who can think beyond himself.

Inflector Superhero - Is another mystery revolving around this event as he is also attending the event as a Special Guest. Who he is, Where he is from, What are his purposes to visit Planet Earth is still a mystery to be unfold in coming times.

Global Founder of Save Earth Mission Sandeep Choudhary told that Bollywood is integral part of impacting society through films and getting response from bollywood for this Mega Takeoff Event is just cherry on top. He Confirms that Indo-Australian Filmmaker Lomharsh is also participating in this event. Along with Music Composer Kumar Deepak.

Save Earth Mission's Grand Takeoff event will be witnessing delegates from 69 countries.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor