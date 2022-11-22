Rasna founder Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta dies of cardiac arrest

Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta, the founding chairman of the popular drink Rasna, passed away in Ahmedabad due to a cardiac arrest, the company said on Monday. The 85-year-old industrialist, who was suffering from a prolonged illness, passed away on November 19.He is survived by his wife Persis, and children Piruz, Delna, and Ruzan, his daughter-in-law Binaisha, and grandkids Arzeen, Arzad, Avan, Areez, Firoza and Arnavaz.

He was also the former Chairman of WAPIZ (World Alliance of Parsi Irani Zarthostis) and past President of Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat, Vice President of the Federation of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjumans of India."Khambatta has contributed immensely to Indian industry, business, and most importantly societal development through social service," the statement said.Khambatta is known for creating the iconic home-grown beverage brand Rasna, which is sold at 1.8 million retail outlets in the country.Rasna is now the world's largest soft drink concentrate manufacturer.