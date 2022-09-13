Ratnaa Sinha auditioned close to 500 actors before zeroing in on the cast of Middle Class Love

New Delhi (India), September 13: Ratnaa Sinha’s second directorial ‘Middle Class Love’ is a coming-of-age story which marks the debut of Prit Kamani, Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar in Hindi cinema. While Prit plays Yudi, a boy who aspires to break out of the shackles of being middle class, Kavya as Saisha is the most popular girl on campus. That’s not all, every boy in college dreams of dating her too. Meanwhile, Eisha who plays Ash is the quintessential girl-next-door. But, before the director could zero in on these three, she auditioned close to 500 actors. The process of finding the trio who would be headlining the film lasted six months.

Ratnaa Sinha shares, “I auditioned close to 500 actors over a period of six months to find my ideal cast. The film’s script demanded that I cast fresh faces. Keeping that in mind, I had to ensure that we found the best actors who were suited to play the parts. Aspiring actors would shoot on their phones send their audition clips. I have sat through each audition to find my Yudi, Saisha and Ash. For the auditions, I made them all read lines from Middle Class Love. In fact, I had some star kids and pageant winners who also auditioned for these roles. But they were no match compared to Prit, Kavya and Eisha. These three are not only talented but are sincere and diligent.

Talking about the rigorous audition process, she adds, “Some of the actors were were charming and some witty. But, I needed someone whom I could mould into the character that had been penned for the film. Prit is a serious boy who actually pulled out the most perfect Yudi we could’ve found. By the fourth round of auditions we had shortlisted 10 actors and then we would combine them into groups of three to figure if they would be ideal for the roles. Post which they were also part of a workshop. For the actors, the auditions were a rigorous and gruelling process. However, the ones who were standing till the very end were these three. Their passion and commitment convinced me and that’s how these three actors were roped in.”

Middle Class Love stars Prit Kamani, Eisha Singh, Kavya Thapar and is directed by Ratnaa Sinha. The film is jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios. Middle Class Love is all set to release on September 16, 2022.

