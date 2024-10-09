Raveena Tandon Honoured with "The Power Woman" Award at National Quality Awards 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: In a grand celebration of excellence, the National Quality Awards (NQA) 2024 witnessed an extraordinary event with the felicitation of Bollywood icon Raveena Tandon, who was awarded the prestigious title of "The Power Woman." The event, held with great enthusiasm, honored 100+ winners from diverse industries, with Raveena ji as the Guest of Honour, presenting accolades to many deserving recipients.

In a special moment, Rahul Ranjan Singh took the stage to honour Raveena Tandon for her remarkable bravery in a real-life situation that demonstrated her unwavering courage. Recently, while on the road, Raveena ji's driver was assaulted by an angry mob. Despite the chaos, Raveena ji did not think twice before stepping out of her car to protect her driver. Displaying exceptional fearlessness, she confronted the mob, ensuring her driver's safety, even at the risk of her own well-being. Raveena ji's actions stand as a shining example of responsibility, compassion, and courage.

Raveena Tandon's response to this dangerous incident was nothing short of heroic. She remarked during the event: "It is easy to walk away when faced with danger, but it is important to remember that sometimes doing the right thing means standing your ground, no matter the risks involved. We all have a duty to protect those around us, and in that moment, I just knew I had to act."

Her words resonate with the spirit of resilience, and her courageous actions serve as an inspiration for everyone to stand up for what is right, even when the odds are overwhelming.

As the NQA 2024 convention came to a close, Raveena Tandon's contribution as the Guest of Honour was lauded, not just for presenting awards but for embodying the values of bravery and responsibility that are critical in today's world.

The NQA team proudly recognizes Raveena ji as a symbol of strength, and her presence at the event made the occasion even more memorable for all attendees.

