Raveum Has Officially Paved the Way for Indian Investors to Enter the U.S. Property Market

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India],October 17: For the first time ever, Indian investors can now own a share of premium U.S. real estate through Raveum. This innovative platform is breaking down the barriers that once kept global real estate out of reach for all but the wealthiest individuals. With fractional ownership starting at ₹10,000, Raveum is offering everyday investors access to properties in New York, Miami, and Boston.

Through Raveum, Indian investors can now benefit from multiple income streams including property appreciation, rental income, and dollar appreciation, while also protecting their wealth from domestic inflation and currency devaluation. The platform provides a unique opportunity to leverage the stability of the U.S. economy and secure long-term wealth growth, bringing the benefits of international diversification directly to Indian investors.

Raveum has simplified U.S. real estate investing by eliminating the long wait times and bureaucratic hurdles. Investors can now access opportunities through a seamless, three-step online process. After creating an account, they can browse available investments, such as commercial properties, and complete their purchase by funding and signing documents digitally. Investors then receive monthly dividends from rental income and can benefit from potential appreciation when properties are sold. Raveum handles all logistics, including tenant management, maintenance, accounting, and tax reporting, offering a fully hands-off investment experience – Something we have never seen in the market before.

Typically, entering the U.S. market would require navigating foreign regulations and high upfront costs—barriers that have kept this lucrative market out of reach for many. With Raveum, investors can own a share of premium U.S. properties at a fraction of the cost and without the hassle of navigating complex legalities. Compared to domestic real estate opportunities, U.S. properties also offer much stronger returns. Rental rates in the U.S. are nearly three times higher than in India, and when combined with property appreciation and the rising U.S. dollar, Raveum's investors are positioned to benefit from significantly higher yields than they would see from traditional domestic investments.

Raveum's platform is built on the latest advancements in technology and modern research, ensuring that every share and transaction is secure, transparent, and unchangeable. In other words, once an investor purchases a share, it is impossible to alter or tamper with. As a result, they have been able to adhere to the strict regulations set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Indian government. This solid foundation enables the platform to remain fully compliant and provides Indian investors with the long-term security and reliability they can trust when investing in U.S. real estate.

Indian investors can explore investments on Raveum’s platform, but demand has been high.

This is a unique chance to diversify into the U.S. market, benefit from rental income and property appreciation, and take advantage of the strength of the U.S. dollar.

