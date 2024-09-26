Rawmart Achieves 2x Sales Growth, Transforming India's SME Market

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 26: Rawmart, a leading B2B procurement platform based in Pune, has achieved impressive growth, doubling its sales compared to both quarters in FY23. The company's manufacturing division, has already surpassed last year's traction by 2x in just 6 months. This success highlights Rawmart's dynamic approach to innovation and scaling.

Expanding Across High-Growth Sectors

Rawmart is making significant strides in fast-growing sectors like Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Railways, and Oil & Gas. The company has onboarded industry giants such as Reliance Industries and Serum Institute, while simultaneously expanding its presence in terms of products, geographies, and strengthening customer relationships.

Empowering SMEs in 7 States:

While pushing aggressive deadlines, Rawmart continues to focus on empowering SMEs across 7 states in India. Over the last 10 months, Rawmart has delivered 1 lakh+ parts, positively impacting 40+ SMEs by improving their cash flows, enhancing production lines, and strengthening quality systems. This collaboration with SMEs is central to Rawmart's mission of driving growth in India's manufacturing ecosystem.

Rawmart's Future: Scaling Sustainably

With more than 100Cr in order booking in FY24, Rawmart projects a 5x growth in its manufacturing vertical and plans to double overall sales organically in the coming year. Uniquely, Rawmart has achieved all of this without raising external capital. From day one, the company has remained profitable, debt-free, and run by a lean team of just 20+ people.

Rawmart, co-founded by Shrenik Bora and Saurabh Rana in 2021, has quickly established itself as a leader in the procurement and manufacturing space. With Tejas Changede joining as cofounder in 2023 to Lead the manufacturing division, the company has continued to innovate and grow, all while forging strong partnerships with SMEs across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor