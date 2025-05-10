Ray of Joy: Uplifting Lives Through Mobility and Food Security in India

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10: Mumbai-based NGO launches life-changing programs for the physically disadvantaged and food-insecure communities.

In a world where mobility and food are often taken for granted, Ray of Joy, a Mumbai-based non-profit organization, is creating meaningful change through two powerful and compassionate initiatives: its Wheelchair Distribution Program and India's first Social 'Any Time Ration' (ATR) Machines.

Restoring Mobility and Dignity Through Wheelchairs

The Wheelchair Distribution Program by Ray of Joy is not merely about providing physical supportit's about restoring freedom, dignity, and opportunity to individuals with physical disabilities. A wheelchair can be a life-altering gift. It enables access to education,employment, social inclusion, and self-reliance, while also easing the burden on caregivers and families.

"This initiative is about more than just giving a wheelchair; it's about giving someone their freedom back," says Adv. Ravindra Jadhav, Co-founder of Ray of Joy. "Every wheelchair we provide opens doors to a better quality of life, and we need more people to step forward and support this cause."

Despite the growing demand, wheelchair distribution remains a neglected aspect of social welfare. Many individuals who need mobility aids cannot afford them. Ray of Joy continues to serve the most disadvantaged across Mumbai, Pune, and beyond, although rising costs limit the number of beneficiaries they can reach.

Fighting Hunger with India's First Social 'Any Time Ration' Machines

Complementing its mobility mission is another pioneering initiative: India's first social food vending machines, known as Any Time Ration (ATR) Machines. These machines dispense dry rations using an innovative ATR Card system, ensuring dignified, accessible, and efficient food distribution for underserved communitiesespecially those who fall outside the scope of government ration schemes.

Currently, Ray of Joy operates three ATR machinestwo in Pune and one in Hyderabad serving over 2,000 beneficiaries each month, including migrant workers and people with disabilities. What began as an emergency response during the COVID-19 pandemic has grown into a scalable solution for food insecurity in India.

"Our goal has always been to ensure that no one goes hungry due to logistical constraints or bureaucratic gaps," says Deepak Gondke, Co-founder of Ray of Joy. "With these ATR machines, we are leveraging technology to ensure food reaches those who need it the most."

A Broader Mission of Compassion and Innovation

Founded in 2018, Ray of Joy has steadily expanded its outreach through initiatives in medical aid, education for children with special needs, hunger relief, and mobility assistance. Both the Wheelchair Distribution Program and ATR Machine Project reflect the NGO's vision of empowering lives with dignity, equality, and compassion.

Ray of Joy is actively seeking individual donors, corporate partners, and social change- makers to join their mission. With collective support, the organization aims to scale these impactful programs across more cities in India.

Get Involved

To support or learn more about Ray of Joy's initiatives, visit https://rayofjoy.in.

Because every person deserves the right to move freelyand the right to never go hungry.

