Rayvector Founders felicitated at the Times Leaders of Tomorrow 2024

Goa [India], October 15: Leaders play an integral role in shaping the world in every facet of life, from politics and business to sports and community initiatives. They drive progress and change, possessing the vision, determination, and charisma to inspire and guide others toward a common goal. Leadership is not solely about holding a position of authority; it is a multifaceted art that requires empathy, adaptability, and the ability to make tough decisions for the greater good.

The Times Seaboard Summit 2024 - Leaders of Tomorrow, an initiative by the Times of India, celebrates the exceptional achievements of trailblazers who are redefining success and making a significant impact in their respective domains. This year's edition of the Times Seaboard Summit, held on September 29th at the Hotel Alila Diwa in Goa, explores the fresh perspectives, ground-breaking ventures, and unwavering dedication that characterize this year's cohort of leaders.

The presence of prominent sportsperson PV Sindhu, a renowned Indian badminton player, further elevated the occasion. Alongside Anuj Char, the host of the event, it became a star-studded affair celebrating the amalgamation of talent and charisma. Srikanth K Avadhani & Chakravarthy E, Founders of Gradvine Advisors Pvt. Ltd., were felicitated as the Times Leaders of Tomorrow.

Rayvector is an Advanced Engineering and technology solutions company offering R&D solutions in semiconductor, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Education space. Rayvector builds end-to-end masteryfrom concept to scaled-up products and solutions that push the boundaries through our innovative solutions of AI, computer vision, AR/VR, IoT, and beyond.

With the world looking at India for semiconductor solutions, Rayvector is one of the handful companies providing R&D solutions to Semiconductor IC chip fabrication and Health care industries. Rayvector excels in transforming groundbreaking possibilities into market-leading products. By integrating cutting-edge software solutions, world-class hardware design, engineering, development and seamless scale-up capabilities.

Started in 2021 at Bengaluru as a R&D company, Rayvector concentrated on value generation than valuation. Profitable from day 1, Their innovative business methods and approaches has made the company among the most successful bootstrapped company in India. Company is currently working on a dozen of innovative research projects in semiconductor and healthcare sector which will soon be made to platforms and products setting path for the next growth curve.

As one of their core areas in semiconductors, SEMICONDUCTORS: We solve critical problems and provide advanced technology solutions in IC chip manufacturing. Rayvector Technologies address critical metrology and process needs across the broadest range of applications from R&D to process improvement in chip production. We partner with our customers to solve real-world application issues. We develop next-generation technologies for IC chip fabrication / production. Being "concept to completion" we are Design, build and maintain.

Srikanth K. Avadhani is the CEO of Rayvector Technologies, bringing a decade of corporate experience across the globe, particularly in semiconductor chip fabrication, automation, AI, computer vision, and AR & VR. He holds an engineering degree and an MBA from NMIMS University. Srikanth's entrepreneurial journey began in 2014 when he founded a financial brokerage firm that offered personalized wealth management, investment banking, and private equity.

Under Srikanth's leadership, Rayvector Technologies was established in 2021 in Bengaluru as an R&D company focused on potentially disruptive technologies of Industry 4.0, mastering AI, computer vision, AR/VR, and synthetic data. His unconventional path is driving remarkable success for the company. Through innovative business methods and out-of-the-box thinking, Srikanth has positioned Rayvector as one of the most successful bootstrapped companies in India. He is now steering the company towards the product and platform segments, which he believes represent the next significant move for Rayvector.

Chakravarthy E. Elumalai serves as the CTO of Rayvector Technologies, bringing 17 years of experience in leading technical innovations. Known as a stalwart in the animation and VFX industry, Chakravarthy has been integral to multiple groundbreaking projects. With 15 years of experience heading projects and research at renowned companies like DreamWorks and Balfour Beatty, he has made significant contributions across various sectors, including engineering, animation, infrastructure, gaming, and VR/AR. Currently, Chakravarthy is at the forefront of driving innovations at Rayvector, leveraging his extensive expertise to enhance the company's R&D capabilities and push the boundaries of technology solutions.

