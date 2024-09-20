RBI Approves Re-Appointment of V. Vaidyanathan as IDFC FIRST Bank's MD & CEO

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20: The RBI has approved the re-appointment of V. Vaidyanathan as the Managing Director and CEO of IDFC FIRST Bank for a period of three years effective from December 19, 2024 to December 18, 2027.

