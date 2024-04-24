RBI deputy governor T Rabi Sankar's term extended by a year

New Delhi [India], April 24 : The central government has re-appointed T Rabi Sankar as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, for one year with effect from May 03, 2024.

Sankar was appointed the deputy governor in May 2021 following the retirement of BP Kanungo. Before his role as DG, Sankar was one of the executive directors of the RBI.

His areas of expertise include exchange rate management, reserves portfolio management, public debt management, monetary operations and development, regulation and surveillance of financial markets, payment systems and IT infrastructure.

Sankar served as an IMF consultant from 2005-11 on developing government bond markets and debt management. He represented RBI on international forums like Bank for International Settlements besides various expert committees and working groups.

