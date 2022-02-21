RBI imposes monetary penalty on Jammu and Kashmir-based cooperative bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2 lakh on Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank Limited, Jammu and Kashmir, for violation of regulations related to acceptance of fresh deposits.

The RBI has imposed, by an order dated February 15, 2022, a monetary penalty of Rs 2 lakh on the cooperative bank for contravention of Section 6 and Section 9 read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and violation of its directions prohibiting the acceptance of fresh deposits.

"This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47A(1)(c) read with Section 46(4)(i) and Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949," the RBI said in a statement.

"This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," the statement added.

The statutory inspection of the bank was conducted by NABARD with reference to the bank's financial position as on March 31, 2020 and the inspection report pertaining thereto, revealed, inter alia, contravention of Section 6 and Section 9 read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, as the bank had "let out its premise on rent; held immovable properties not required for its own use, beyond the maximum period permissible without seeking any extension from RBI for the same".

The bank had also accepted fresh deposits in contravention of specific RBI directions. Based on the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for contravention of RBI directions and the relevant sections of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

"After considering the bank's reply, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charges of contravention/violation of Section 6 and Section 9 read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and specific RBI directions were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty," the RBI said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor