RBI launches financial inclusion dashboard Antardrishti

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come up with a Financial Inclusion Dashboard named Antardrishti, a platform that will provide insights to assess and monitor the progress of financial inclusion.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das launched it on Monday.

This facility will also enable to gauge the extent of financial exclusion at granular levels across the country so that such areas can be addressed.

"The dashboard, presently intended for internal use in the RBI, will further facilitate greater financial inclusion through a multi-stakeholder approach," RBI said in a release.

RBI has been promoting financial inclusion through various policy initiatives. To measure the extent of financial inclusion, RBI had constructed the Financial Inclusion (FI) Index in 2021, based on three dimensions 'Access', 'Usage' and 'Quality'.

