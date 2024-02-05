RBI Monetary Policy: Will your EMI increase or decrease? Know The Key Insights

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, February 6th. The three-day meeting will run from February 6th to February 8th. According to experts, there is not much hope for an EMI increase at this time. The RBI may keep rates constant this week after a year of previous increases.

It is being predicted that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will not make any changes in interest rates this week. Although there were expectations of a rate cut soon after the government reduced the fiscal deficit in the budget, that does not seem to be happening.

However, most bankers and economists believe that a rate cut could happen in the second half of the year. There is not much hope for a rate cut at this time. The first reason for this is the problem in foreign trade. There is a risk of disruption in the global supply chain due to the attack on ships by Houthi rebels in Yemen. This can have an impact on Indian imports.

The US Federal Reserve and the central banks of Britain have indicated that rates are not likely to come down soon. The Reserve Bank is also getting relief as inflation is slowly decreasing and the state of the economy is good. However, there is an expectation that interest rates will come down by the end of the year.

Changes in February

The RBI last raised the repo rate to 6.5% in February 2024. The repo rate has remained constant for the past 12 months. The three-day meeting of the MPC, headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, will begin on February 6. Shaktikanta Das will announce the decision of the meeting on February 8.

