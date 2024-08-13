RBI regional director meets Himachal CM, discusses state's banking sector

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 13 : The Regional Director of the Reserve Bank of India Anupam Kishore called on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the state's capital Shimla.

As per a statement put out by the state government, during the meeting on Monday, they discussed recent advancements in the banking sector as well as significant initiatives aimed at improving financial literacy and inclusion in Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister congratulated the RBI on its 90th anniversary and lauded the institution's unwavering commitment to financial stability and economic growth. He also acknowledged the RBI's crucial role in supporting national development goals.

Anupam Kishore briefed the Chief Minister on various initiatives by the RBI to enhance financial literacy and inclusion in the state. He also apprised the Chief Minister about the nationwide as well as a state-level quiz on financial literacy held in Shimla for undergraduate students organized as part of RBI's 90th-anniversary celebrations.

Banking Ombudsman SK Yadav was present on the occasion.

Separately, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reviewed various schemes of the Agriculture Department and emphasized the need to expand natural farming in the State.

He said that products grown using natural farming methods would be branded and marketed under distinct trademarks to ensure better prices for the farmers associated with the sector.

The chief minister directed relevant officials to evolve a comprehensive system for the certification, packaging, and marketing of natural farming produce and said that a special lab would also be set up in the State for soil testing and to certify the produce.

He expressed serious concern over the rising cases of cancer in the State and urged the farmers to adopt chemical-free farming practices.

Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also directed the officers to rationalize the agriculture department and assured the vacant posts in the department would also be filled to address the shortage of staff.

