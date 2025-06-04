RCB Win IPL 2025 As Brands Celebrate Long-Awaited Glory After 18 Long Years
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 4, 2025 10:30 IST2025-06-04T10:30:00+5:302025-06-04T10:30:59+5:30
The 18-year wait is finally over, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have lifted their maiden IPL trophy, igniting ...
The 18-year wait is finally over, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have lifted their maiden IPL trophy, igniting a wave of euphoria not just among fans but also across the brand landscape. Marketers, quick to tap into the emotional resonance of this historic victory, have unleashed a flurry of congratulatory campaigns, celebrating RCB's resilience and the sheer joy of their loyal fanbase. For brands, the RCB win is more than just a sporting achievement; it's a powerful moment of collective triumph and a prime opportunity for engagement. The "Ee Sala Cup Namdu" (This time, the cup is ours) chant, once a hopeful plea, is now a victorious anthem, and brands are echoing it in their unique voices.
