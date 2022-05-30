RCF steps up to drive CFTI's 'Tailoring Skill Development Unit' initiative

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. and CFTI and are working in tandem to drive a campaign that focuses on training women in rural areas to become proficient in the art of tailoring.

The primary objective of this campaign is to encourage women to become self-made entrepreneurs by taking up a profession that is easily accessible.

Tailoring can provide a steady source of income for the women and their families, especially during difficult times when finding employment becomes a challenge. As a profession, it does not discriminate against certain socio-economic classes and even those without any educational qualifications can get into the business.

A large number of women would also rather take this up as a long-term profession than something like housekeeping because it is largely secure and does not require them to travel, thus proving to be a more economical choice. The flexibility makes this a much-desired profession among women situated in rural areas.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., a PSU from the village of Thal, Alibag, have stepped up to become a major driving force by using their CSR initiative to power the campaign.

Aniruddha Khadilkar, Chief General Manager at RCF had this to say, "We will do everything in our power to ensure this campaign takes off and becomes a huge success. At the heart of all this is a genuine cause that we can get behind and giving women in rural areas the ability to become self-made professionals is reason enough for us to become an active part of this."

Making use of levels that involve basic, mid-level and advanced sewing machines, the intensive training programme will span 45 days for each batch. At the end of the training, they will be well-equipped to start their own business. As part of this initiative, those who successfully complete the first batch of training will also receive free sewing machines.

Speaking about the initiative, Amit Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, CFTI Trust, said, "I believe this is a great way to tackle two things that are very important to me - empowering women and giving the underprivileged the means to forge their own successful paths in life. The pandemic has caused a significant disruption, and the underprivileged community has felt the brunt of the storm. Not only will this empower women to become self-made professionals but it will also give struggling families a chance to earn a steady income. With RCF's support, I think we can continue hitting our goal."

Centre For Transformation India (CTFI) is a grassroots level non-governmental organization founded in 2009, that works towards bringing growth opportunities to rural India, through education, healthcare, poverty alleviation, women empowerment, and other sustainable development goals.

With a strong network of 700+ grass roots level volunteers connected to the soil working towards transforming rural India by building opportunities and sources for the villagers to lead a better life, CTFI has undertaken numerous initiatives for the upliftment of villages in Maharashtra.

