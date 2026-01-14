RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited Surges to All-Time High Amidst Strong Volume and Robust Financials

RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited, formerly RDB Realty & Infrastructure Limited, experienced a significant surge in its stock price on Wednesday, reaching an all-time high of Rs 87.10 per share. This impressive 19.5 per cent jump from its previous closing of Rs 72.89 per share was accompanied by a notable increase in trading volume, with volumes on the BSE more than tripling, indicating strong investor interest. The company’s shares also touched a 52-week high of Rs 87.10, significantly outperforming its 52-week low of Rs 35.

This remarkable performance comes as RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited recently announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter (Q2) and the first half (H1) of the financial year 2026. For Q2FY26, the company reported net sales of Rs 18.50 crore and a net profit of Rs 3.05 crore. Looking at the first half of the fiscal year (H1FY26), net sales stood at Rs 86.05 crore with a net profit of Rs 5.77 crore. These results highlight the company’s consistent growth trajectory.

With a market capitalization exceeding Rs 1,600 crore, RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited demonstrates a solid ownership structure, with promoters holding a substantial 68.64 per cent stake, followed by FIIs at 2.22 per cent and the public at 29.14 per cent. The stock has rewarded its investors handsomely, delivering multibagger returns of 149 per cent from its 52-week low and an astonishing 4,500 per cent over the past five years, underscoring its long-term value creation.

Founded in 1981, RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited has established itself as a prominent player in India’s real estate and solar services sectors. With a strong operational footprint in key cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, the company boasts a diverse portfolio encompassing residential and commercial projects, including high-rise apartments, integrated townships, office spaces, and shopping malls. RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited remains committed to delivering quality, innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainable development, solidifying its reputation as a trusted name in the Indian real estate landscape.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor