Re-Routing -- A Masterclass in Short-Form Psychological Storytelling 4/5 ****

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Kankana Chakraborty's Re-Routing is a powerful reminder that short-format cinema, when handled with vision and sensitivity, can resonate as deeply as any feature-length film. Clocking in at just 35 minutes, this psychological thriller delivers an emotionally layered, visually rich, and thematically profound experience. It's a cinematic gem that's been receiving critical acclaim and rightly so. Here's what the critics are saying:

'Re-Routing' is an exquisite psychological thriller that proves the power of short-format storytelling. Kankana Chakraborty has masterfully written, directed, and produced a film that not only delves deep into the human psyche but also does so with sensitivity and cinematic brilliance.

The performances are top-notch Barun Chanda brings a quiet, commanding presence, while Kankana herself and Pradip Bhattacharya deliver layered and emotionally resonant portrayals. Mridul Sen's cinematography is visually arresting, capturing both the claustrophobia and emotional isolation the characters experience. Amitava Dasgupta's editing keeps the narrative tight and compelling, while Joy Sarkar's background score weaves through the story with haunting beauty. Every element of 'Re-Routing' comes together to create an immersive, moving experience that stays with you long after the credits roll.

