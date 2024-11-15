Re Sustainability Strengthens Regional Presence with Acquisition of G3 Environmental

PRNewswire

Singapore, November 15: Re Sustainability International (Singapore), a subsidiary of Re Sustainability Limited, one of Asia's largest integrated environmental and sustainability services providers, announces the acquisition of G3 Environmental Private Limited, a leading industrial and commercial waste management company with a strong client base and over 20 years of industry experience. G3 Environmental's businesses include Tee Environmental, Tee Recycling, and Envotek Engineeringcompanies renowned for their track record of excellence and robust client base in Singapore over two decades. This acquisition strengthens Re Sustainability's commitment to expanding its comprehensive suite of environment management solutions across the region.

With a proven track record of customer centricity, with over 98% of its FY2023 sales coming from repeat customers, G3 Environmental has built invaluable brand loyalty with marque clientele in Singapore. This client-focused approach aligns with Re Sustainability's vision to foster enduring relationships and deliver sustainable solutions for a growing number of industries and institutions.

G3 Environmental also widely respected for its management team, which brings over 100 years of combined experience in the waste management industry. The team's deep operational knowledge and expertise will seamlessly integrate with Re Sustainability's existing capabilities, enhancing its offerings in waste management, recycling, sustainability engineering and infra solutions, as well as cleaning and disinfection.

Masood Mallick, Managing Director & CEO of Re Sustainability, stated, "The acquisition of G3 Environmental marks an exciting new chapter for Re Sustainability in Singapore. We welcome G3's talented team and loyal customer base to the Re Sustainability Family. This acquisition not only strengthens our footprint in the waste management and recycling space in Asia but also reinforces our commitment to providing innovative, integrated solutions that help industries and communities thrive sustainably. With G3's expertise and long-standing reputation, we are better equipped to meet the growing demand for advanced environmental and sustainability services across Asia."

"We are proud to become part of the Re Sustainability Family, a move that aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering top-tier waste management and sustainability solutions. For over 20 years, we have built a strong reputation based on trust, innovation, and client focus. Joining forces with Re Sustainability provides an incredible opportunity to further our impact, expand our capabilities, and contribute to a more sustainable future across Asia. We are excited to integrate our expertise and continue providing exceptional service to our valued clients, now backed by the resources and support of one of the industry's leading environmental organization," said Mr Lim Chin Khuang, Managing Director, G3 Environmental.

Re Sustainability continues to lead the way in providing innovative, sustainable solutions that contribute to a circular economy and a greener, more sustainable future for industries, businesses, and communities across the region.

About Re Sustainability Limited:

Re Sustainability Limited (ReSL), a KKR-backed company, is one of Asia's leading providers of comprehensive environmental management services. ReSL offers a wide range of environmental services and infrastructure solutions and is also the largest recycling, resource recovery and circular economy company in India.

ReSL has a growing global footprint, including over 100 operating locations across India, Singapore, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Tanzania, and the USA, with a dedicated workforce of over 22,000 people. For more information, please visit www.resustainability.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557972/Re_Sustainability_30_Years_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor