REA India makes it to 3rd spot on Great Place to Work List 2023

New Delhi [India], June 19: India's leading full stack PropTech company REA India that owns Housing.com, PropTiger.com & Makaan.com, has been recognized among India's 100 Best Companies To Work ForTM 2023 by Great Place to Work® for the fifth time. Featured at the 3rd spot, the Gurgaon-headquartered company has made it to the Top- 25 Best Workplaces list for the third time in a row.

The honour comes shortly after it was recognized as India's Best Workplaces in Retail 2023 (e-commerce category) for the third time, and Best WorkplacesTM in Building a Culture of Innovation by Great Place to Work®.

Great Place to Work's methodology, based on employee feedback and assessment of culture, is recognised as rigorous and objective, and is considered the gold standard for defining great workplaces. In India, the institute partners with more than 1,100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build high-trust, high-performance cultures.

REA India is a subsidiary of leading global PropTech conglomerate The REA Group, an Australian Stock Exchange listed company. It is India's leading full-stack digital real estate company and the fastest growing company in the online real estate space in India. The company offers advertising and listings products to real estate developers, agents and homeowners, exclusive sales and marketing solutions to builders, and data & content services, personalized search, virtual viewing, site visits, negotiations, and post-sales services to home seekers. It also offers allied services such as home loans, online rent payment, rent insurance, solar rooftop, movers & packers solutions among others to consumers.

Dhruv Agarwala, CEO, REA India, said, "At REA India, we truly cherish the immeasurable value of our people, and recognise them as our greatest asset. We take tremendous pride in being the country's leading PropTech company, boasting the largest audience on our platform, Housing.com, and consistently achieving high double-digit revenue growth over the last few years. This exceptional progress is truly driven by the commitment of our remarkable teams."

Since our founding in 2011 with PropTiger, we have thrived through continuous innovation, a relentless focus on delighting our consumers, and through strategic acquisitions such as Housing.com.

"Today, we stand tall as an integral part of the global PropTech powerhouse, The REA Group. Our single-minded focus on our people has established us as a people-first organisation, fostering an environment where our employees feel valued and where they are able to discover purpose in engaging and meaningful work. This ethos has propelled us on a path towards sustainable business success," added Agarwala.

Rohit Hasteer, Chief Human Resource Officer at REA India, said, "Buying a home is once in a lifetime opportunity for many of us and our people put in their best to make sure that our consumers get the best in their home buying experience. Our endeavour is to make sure we provide our people the best environment where they can do so and make a meaningful impact. This thriving environment is the REA India Culture, where our people feel belonged, valued, empowered, and raring to go. We believe that our people are our indefinite source of competitive advantage, and it is our duty to offer them an environment where they can discover their highest potential."

Hasteer highlighted key initiatives by the company, "We have implemented unique initiatives like early cheque-in policy, granting individuals access to a part of their salary on the 15th of every month. Our hybrid working policy enables people to work from anywhere depending upon the role. We also have a robust strategy to continually improve the women representation in the workforce wherein we have introduced programs like EmpowHER with an aim to hire women returning to work from a sabbatical and those wanting to make career shifts."

"We also facilitate regular sensitization workshops to fight bias, and our CSR initiatives are focused on women empowerment & enablement. At REA India we have built a progressive work culture that is diverse, inclusive, equitable and where people 'Feel at Home", Mr. Hasteer added.

With its positive work environment and great employee experience, REA India is poised to continue leading the way in the digital real estate space and shaping the future of PropTech in India.

REA India (previously known as Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd.) is a part of REA Group Ltd. of Australia (ASX: REA) ("REA Group"). It is the country's leading full stack real estate technology platform that owns Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com.

In December 2020, REA Group acquired a controlling stake in REA India. REA Group, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, is a multinational digital advertising business specialising in property. It operates Australia's leading residential and commercial property websites, realestate.com.au and realcommercial.com.au and owns leading portals in Hong Kong (squarefoot.com.hk) and China (myfun.com). REA Group also holds a significant minority shareholding in Move, Inc., operator of realtor.com in the US, and the PropertyGuru Group, operator of leading property sites in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

REA India is the only player in India that offers a full range of services in the real estate space, assisting consumers through their entire home seeking journey all the way from initial search and discovery to financing to the final step of transaction closure. It offers advertising and listings products to real estate developers, agents & home owners, exclusive sales and marketing solutions to builders, data and content services, and personalised search, virtual viewing, site visits, negotiations, home loans and post- sales services to consumers for both buying and renting.

REA India has a national presence with 24 offices across India with its corporate office located in Gurugram, Haryana.

Founded in 2012 and acquired by REA India in 2017, Housing.com is India's leading full stack proptech platform for homeowners / home seekers, landlords, developers, and real estate brokers. The company offers listings for new homes, resale homes, rentals, plots, commercial spaces and co-living spaces in India. Backed by strong research and analytics, the company's experts provide comprehensive real estate services that cover advertising and marketing, sales solutions for real estate developers, personalized search, virtual viewing, AR&VR content, home loans, end-to-end transaction services and post-transaction services to consumers for both buying and renting.

PropTiger.com is among India's leading digital real estate transaction and advisory services platform, offering a one-stop platform for buying residential real estate. Founded in 2011 with the goal to help people buy their dream homes, PropTiger.com leverages the power of information and the organisation's deep-rooted understanding of the real estate sector to bring simplicity, transparency and trust in the home buying process. PropTiger.com helps home-buyers through the entire home-buying process through a mix of technology-enabled tools as well as on-ground support. The company offers researched information about various localities and properties and provides guidance on matters pertaining to legal paperwork and loan assistance to successfully fulfil a transaction.

Makaan.com was acquired by REA India in May 2015, with a vision to establish a true "marketplace" in real estate. Makaan.com has quickly emerged as the preferred partner for consumers looking to rent, buy or sell a home. Makaan.com offers its online consumers maximum property options and has become one of the largest advertising platforms in online real estate in India.

