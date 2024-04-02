Real surrogates to watch Dukaan at a special screening in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 2: In a remarkable display of solidarity and empowerment, more than 300 surrogates are going to grace the special screening of the highly anticipated film, “Dukaan,” in Gujarat tomorrow. This gathering marks a significant moment as these real-life heroes come together to witness a story that resonates deeply with their experiences.

“Dukaan,” is meticulously crafted by director duo, Siddharth-Garima, who drew inspiration from true incidents unearthed through extensive research. Venturing into the heart of Gujarat, the epicenter of commercial surrogacy, Siddharth-Garima immersed themselves in the lives of surrogates, gathering tales that would form the backbone of their film.

Set in Gujarat, ‘Dukaan’ unfolds the poignant tale of Jasmine (portrayed by Monika Panwar), a young woman embarking on a courageous journey as a surrogate mother. Through Jasmine’s narrative lens, the film delves into crucial themes of dignity, freedom of choice, and the autonomy of women engaged in commercial surrogacy—a subject rarely explored in Hindi cinema.

The film stars Monika Panwar, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar and Monali Thakur in pivotal roles.

Adding to the allure of “Dukaan” is its captivating music album, featuring soul-stirring melodies sung by Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Bhoomi Trivedi, Aishwarya Bhandari, and the legendary Osman Mir. Each song serves as a poignant companion to Jasmine’s journey, enriching the narrative with emotion and resonance. The whole music album of the film is composed by talented Shreyas Puranik.

As surrogates from across Gujarat gather to witness their stories reflected on the silver screen, “Dukaan” emerges not only as a film but as a symbol of empowerment, representation, and the enduring spirit of resilience.

In a world where voices are often silenced, “Dukaan” amplifies the narratives of those whose stories deserve to be heard, celebrated, and cherished.

Dukaan produced by A Jhunjhunwala and S K Ahluwalia under banner Waveband Productions and Siddharth Garima’s Kalamkaar Picture Productions, will release theatrically this Friday, April 5.

