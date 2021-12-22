Real11 introduces Kabaddi on their platform, Ravinder Pahal as Brand Ambassador

After a lot of speculation, finally introduces Kabaddi on their platform.

The game that is probably played by every Indian can now be played virtually on the Real11 app. On top of that, Real11 has also roped in one of the best defenders of the country in the form of Ravinder Pahal.

Pahal has already been the best defender of the Indian Kabaddi League and with team Gujarat this season, he is eyeing for his first league title.

Commonly known as the Hawk, the defender has previously played for Delhi, Pune and other teams. He is a veteran right corner defender and is given the title Hawk because of his vicious ability of holding the attacker's ankle. He has definitely made Kabaddi popular in the country and it is time to take the next step.

Introduced in the middle of the 19th century, Kabaddi has come a long way and finally got the limelight that it deserved for a long time. With Real11, it will reach millions of people across India and with this, the fantasy gaming organization aims to promote the game and bring more people under the banner.

Real11 already has fantasy cricket, fantasy football and Ludo on their platform. Gautam Gambhir is also a part of Real11 family as the former India International and two times World Champion is also a brand ambassador of Real11.

When it comes to cricket and football, you can earn millions of rupees from the platform by playing many mega and hot contests that's available on the platform. In cricket, you can also compete against Gautam Gambhir and win up to 2X cash.

If you are a king of the arcade games, Real11 has got the perfect game for you as well. The fantasy gaming organisation also has Ludo on their platform from which you can again earn millions of rupees. You can compete against your friends and family members in head to head competition and show who the real boss is! The company also aims to bring more such arcade games like Rummy, Poker and other such games under their banner to attract more users in the coming future.

With more than 25 lakh users, Real11 is already the fastest growing fantasy app in the country and it hopes to extend its family and bring more people in by launching Kabaddi on their platform. The new season will bring new thrill, new excitement, new challenges and new winners. We can't wait for what's ahead.

Ravinder Pahal, Brand Ambassador, Real11, said, "Firstly, I'm thrilled to be a part of Real11 as the company is all set to launch Kabaddi on their platform. A lot of people have wanted to for a long time and now they will have the perfect opportunity to play. Kabaddi is extremely popular in our nation and with Real11, I hope more and more people will show interest in the game and a lot of people will be part of the community."

Amit Yadav, Founder, Real11, said, "I'm extremely proud and happy as we are set to launch another game on our platform. Kabaddi is extremely popular and we wanted to cash in and give people what they wanted for a long time now. Ravinder Pahal is a megastar of the game and we also welcome him as the brand ambassador of the game. Together, we hope to reach newer heights and bring glory to the game as it deserves."

