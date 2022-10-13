Realizing the passion for sports through technology and platform for the young generation: Deepak Barge

Deepak Barge is the Director and CTO of Super Galaxy Sports

India, October 13: When accomplished businessman and technologist, Deepak Barge, was told about a cricket league that had the potential to change the world of leagues: he immediately took the opportunity as his chance to do something big in the sports industry. As a passionate entrepreneur and investor, Barge has worked with companies and start-ups, enabling them to scale up.

This is precisely the expertise he is bringing to Super Galaxy Sport’s ‘Earth Care Word Series’, a cricket league for legendary players, female players, and under-19 players. The league focuses on bringing cricket fans together and streaming the matches on various television, radio, and OTT platforms. Barge is the Director and CTO of Super Galaxy Sports League and is responsible for turning Super Galaxy into a dream league for players and fans. The team includes Sachin Salunkhe, Shweta Salunkhe, Sunil Nikhar, Shailendra Gaikwad, and Karunanidhi Dalmia.

Barge has been a mentor, a thought leader, and a career coach for hundreds of people. He has helped founders execute their projects and build their businesses. “I have been fortunate to have completed graduation in Pune’s CoEP college and go abroad for a master’s degree at Arizona State University. These were the years I met people with different backgrounds and learnt about real-world problems. Blending technology and entrepreneurship, I decided to start investing in brighter ideas and work with passionate people,” added Barge. Despite living in the US for more than fifteen years, he wants to use this opportunity to connect with his roots.

Since childhood, Barge has loved sports and played Kho-Kho at the state level. His love for sports was nurtured as he grew up. In the fifteen years when he was away from his homeland and cricket for many kept him close to home. The games brought along nostalgia and reminded him of his passion for sports. With Super Galaxy, he saw the opportunity to be associated with cricket on a global scale. “Giving a platform to players coming from the grassroots and bringing awareness about the environment is a noble cause. And it is time we start investing in this change,” added Barge.

His varied experience includes working with Chargebee, a subscription billing and revenue management platform, and Slack, a messaging platform for businesses that connects people to the information they need.; Salesforce, a Fortune 500 company and global SaaS CRM leader; Sequoia Capital, a VC firm specializing in seed stage, early stage and growth stage investments in private companies, and now Director of Super Galaxy Sports Pvt Ltd, which is launching global leagues in crickets and creating several sports assets. He also led the company known as Black Hat Syndicus along with Sachin and Shweta Salunkhe, and Sunil Nikhar.

For more information on Deepak Barge, visit – https://www.linkedin.com/in/deepakbarge

To know more, visit – https://supergalaxysport.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor