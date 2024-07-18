realme is redefining mobile photography with the Periscope Ultra Clear Camera in the upcoming realme 13 Pro series

New Delhi, July 18 The evolution of smartphone camera technology continues at an electrifying pace. No longer satisfied with simply increasing lens quantity, manufacturers have shifted their focus to achieving unprecedented zoom capabilities.

At the forefront of this evolution is the periscope lens, a technology previously confined to professional-grade cameras, which is now being integrated into consumer-level smartphones.

This year has witnessed a marked increase in flagship devices incorporating this advanced lens technology, including realme's own flagship offering, the 12 Pro+ 5G earlier this year.

The integration of periscope camera technology into smartphones is a complex and costly endeavour, typically reserved for premium flagship models.

And until the release of the 12 Pro+ 5G, the use of periscope lenses was confined to the priciest top-of-the-line smartphones due to their high cost.

realme, however, defied expectations, bringing this technology to a wider market with the 12 Pro+ 5G. This dedication to innovation is evident in the phone earning the coveted title of No. 1 Camera Smartphone in its category on Flipkart.

Building on the success of the 12 Pro Series 5G, realme is set to redefine smartphone photography yet again with the highly anticipated 13 Pro Series 5G.

Positioned as the "ultra clear camera with AI," this upcoming flagship, launching this month, boasts a groundbreaking feature: a 50MP periscope telephoto camera powered by the Sony LYT-600 sensor.

This makes the realme 13 Pro Series 5G the only device in its segment to offer such advanced camera technology, a bold move that further solidifies realme's reputation as a camera powerhouse, bringing a coveted flagship feature to a wider market.

This AI-powered camera can even enhance older photos, breathing new life into pictures of your grandparents from their youth or shots taken on basic phones a decade ago.

This isn't just a spec bump; it's a gateway to a new level of mobile photography. The periscope lens, with its 3x optical zoom and a 73mm equivalent focal length, unlocks "next-level clear portrait photography," capturing stunning images with a naturally flattering perspective.

The addition of 6x in-sensor zoom further enhances creative possibilities, allowing for a wider range of compositions. But realme's commitment to innovation doesn't stop at portraits.

The 13 Pro Series 5G also boasts an astounding 120x SuperZoom, leveraging the periscope lens's superior light-gathering capabilities and realme's advanced AI algorithms to capture "ultra clear distant shots" with incredible detail -- a feat previously unimaginable in this price segment.

This is made possible by the Sony LYT-600 sensor's larger single-pixel size and improved light sensitivity, which work together to deliver significantly clearer and brighter images, especially in challenging low-light conditions.

And despite packing such advanced technology, the realme 13 Pro Series 5G doesn't compromise on comfort. realme has engineered the lightest periscope lens solution in the industry, ensuring the phone remains enjoyable to hold for everyday use.

With the 13 Pro Series 5G, realme isn't just delivering a phone with impressive specs; it's offering a tangible example of its commitment to making cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone.

The 13 Pro Series 5G is a testament to realme's mission of democratising innovation and redefining what a smartphone camera can achieve.

So, get ready to upgrade your realme device - only on July 30.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor