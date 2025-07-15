Record export figures powerful testament to resilience of Indian exporters: Industry

New Delhi, July 15 The Indian exports (merchandise and services) reached a record level of $210.31 billion in April-June period - up from $198 billion in the same quarter last year - which is a powerful testament to the resilience and agility of Indian exporters, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said on Tuesday.

The cumulative exports (merchandise and services) during April-June 2025 is estimated at $210.31 billion, as compared to $198.52 billion in April-June 2024, an estimated growth of 5.94 per cent, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry data.

SC Ralhan, President, FIEO, said this outstanding performance has come despite challenging global conditions marked by geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and tariff uncertainties.

Ralhan highlighted that the narrowing trade deficit and surge in exports, particularly to the US, signal the growing impact of India’s market diversification strategies and its focus on product innovation.

"Our exporters are clearly rising to the occasion and delivering, even in an unsettled global trade environment," he noted.

The sharp drop in imports may also reflect the success of import substitution efforts and the strengthening of domestic manufacturing capacities, in line with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) vision.

To build on this momentum, the FIEO President stressed on continued support to MSMEs through the timely implementation and expansion of the Interest Equalisation Scheme; fast-tracking Free Trade Agreements and Bilateral Trade Agreements, especially with key markets like the United States, to enhance market access.

He also cited simplifying and full digitisation of trade procedures to reduce costs and improve efficiency, and streamlining e-commerce export processes, addressing operational and procedural hurdles for faster growth.

Looking ahead, he urged the government to maintain a sharp, sector-focused export strategy, especially in services.

"With India's digital capabilities and skilled workforce, there is immense scope to boost services exports. Investment in digital infrastructure, talent development, and targeted international promotion will be critical to sustaining this upward trajectory," said Ralhan.

According to the industry chamber PHDCCI, key sectors like electronic goods saw a remarkable 46.9 per cent surge in June, while drugs and pharmaceuticals grew by 5.95 per cent, and engineering goods by 1.35 per cent.

Hemant Jain, President, PHDCCI, said India's trade relations showed notable growth with key partners, including the US, China, France, Brazil, and Kenya on the export side, while imports from Ireland, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand grew significantly.

"This diversified and broad-based trade growth signals a healthy trajectory for India's external sector and rising global demand for Indian electronics, pharmaceuticals, and agro-based goods," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor