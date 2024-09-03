RECPDCL transfers Tumkur-II REZ power transmission project to GR Infraprojects Limited

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 3 : REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Limited, has handed over the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the Tumkur-II REZ Power Transmission Limited project to M/s GR Infraprojects Limited (GRIL).

According to an official statement, the transfer took place on September 3 in Gurugram, marking a milestone in the project's journey from conception to execution.

The project was awarded to GR Infraprojects Limited (GRIL) after the company emerged as the Transmission Service Provider (TSP) through the Tariff-based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process, which was conducted by RECPDCL, acting as the Bid Process Coordinator.

GRIL will develop the project on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis, taking charge of the construction, operation, and eventual transfer of the assets.

The Tumkur-II REZ Power Transmission Project involves the establishment of a 400/220 kV, 4 X 500 MVA pooling station near Tumkur in Karnataka, along with a 27.2-kilometer 400 kV transmission line and associated infrastructure.

The formal handover of the SPV was conducted by TSC Bosh, CEO of RECPDCL, who handed the project documents to Saurabh Kaushik, Head of Business Development and Strategy at GR Infraprojects Limited.

The event was attended by senior officials from RECPDCL, GRIL, and the Central Transmission Utility of India Limited, reflecting the importance of this project in the broader context of India's power sector development.

The Tumkur-II REZ Power Transmission Project is slated for completion within 24 months, and once operational, it will play a critical role in bolstering the region's power transmission capacity, supporting the growing energy demands of Karnataka, and contributing to the overall enhancement of the national grid.

