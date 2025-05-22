Red Envelope Society: New Mystery in Town

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 22: A strange and unexpected event took place at an airport lounge last night. A man shocked everyone by eating a red envelope that had just been handed to him. This adds another twist to the growing mystery around the so-called "Red Envelope Society."

According to witnesses, the man was approached by lounge security and asked about the envelope. Instead of answering, he quickly tore it up and ate the pieces. The envelope, which had a golden seal, disappeared completely along with whatever was inside.

This is just the latest in a series of unusual incidents involving red envelopes. Over the past few days, a well-dressed woman in red has been seen giving these envelopes to certain business travelers in airport lounges across India. She leaves immediately after handing them over, without saying a word or making eye contact.

People who receive the envelopes often appear nervous or uneasy, with some leaving the area soon after. Some even reported that QR codes inside the envelopes vanish when opened, adding more mystery to the story.

Social media is full of theories. Some think the envelopes are part of a secret club or a hidden mission. Others suggest it could be a treasure hunt or even linked to royal secrets. So far, there is no solid proof for any of these ideas.

Airport staff said the man who ate the envelope seemed very nervous. His identity is still unknown, and no one knows what was inside the envelope.

With more people reporting similar sightings across the country, this mystery is gaining attention fast. Online users and investigators who are closely tracking this mystery have linked it to an Instagram page @red.envelope.society. This page contains cryptic messages that only compel one to wonder: What is the red envelope society after all?

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor