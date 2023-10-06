RED FM Announces Quiz India Movement: A Gaming Concept on Radio

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 6: 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network introduced a gaming concept on radio: the Quiz India Movement. It aims to capture the essence of trivia, knowledge, and light-hearted fun, combined with the immense power of radio as a platform. The first season of Quiz India Movement began on 2nd October and will run till 19th November.

Each season of Quiz India Movement is based on a certain theme. Banking on the tradition of cricket, this year, Quiz India Movement by RED FM is giving cricket fans a spectacular 49 days of non-stop excitement and rewards. The show is being hosted by none other than the cricket expert and beloved RJ Raunac. With the total prize pool being a staggering 21 lacs of cash, listeners have the chance to win incredible cash by answering questions on a dedicated microsite while tuning in to RED FM.

Reflecting on this announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, stated, "At RED FM, we are delighted to be introducing a one-of-its-kind gaming concept Quiz India Movement leveraging the massive reach of radio as a platform. The campaign aims to blend the theatre of the mind element with a digital hook, setting it apart from other quiz shows. Quiz India Movement banks on the benefits of traditional radio and a new age platform social media to provide an enhanced audience experience. This year, the show has cricket as its theme, which acts as a fitting launch pad for season one, considering it is time for the World Cup. Moreover, utilising new-age technology and an engaging format, we hope the show will entertain listeners and help them cash on their cricket expertise."

Be a part of Quiz India Movement here - quizindiamovement.in.

RED FM stands out as not only India's largest radio channels, but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression' RED FM boasts over 567 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

