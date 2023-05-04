Red FM "Radio Channel of the Year" breaks records with 26 wins at ACEF Awards

New Delhi [India], May 4 (/NewsVoir): India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM network was honoured as "Radio Channel of The Year" and awarded the maximum number of awards at the 12th ACEF Global Customer Engagement Awards 2023. The ceremony took place on 29th April, in Mumbai, Westin Garden City Hotel, Goregaon East, Mumbai.

The 12th Edition of the Global Customer Engagement Forum and Awards recognizes campaigns, creatives, and customer engagement activities of brands using mediums of marketing. With 14 golds, 7 silvers, and 4 bronzes, Red FM has taken home the lion's share of honors, with 26 awards to its name. RJ Raunac (Overall Metro), RJ Devanggana (Non-Metro Overall), and RJ Purab (Non-Metro Overall) won the Radio Jockey of The Year award under the gold and silver categories.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, Red FM, and Magic FM, said, "We are truly humbled to receive recognition from the ACEF Global Customer Engagement Awards for our contributions to the industry. With the highest number of accolades in various segments such as radio, podcasts, digital, and marketing, the team's exceptional work has been acknowledged. I, hereby, congratulate and express gratitude to the entire Red FM team for their unwavering devotion, which has led Red FM India to become the holistic entertainment provider in the industry. These awards are an ode to the radio industry's perseverance and victory, proving that it is not only sustainable but also adaptive to ever-changing trends. The ongoing support of our listeners has been invaluable, and we are grateful for it. We hope it will continue as always."

Red FM stands out as not only India's largest radio channels but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper-local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression' Red FM boasts over 538 award-winning campaigns including Best Brand, Best FM Station, and Best RJs.

