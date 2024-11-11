RedBeryl Enters into Partnership with Platinum World Grroup to offer World - Class Event and Wedding Celebrations in 500+ Destinations Across 100+ Countries

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 11: RedBeryl™[?], a premier luxury lifestyle management company, has announced a strategic partnership with Platinum World Grroup (PWG), a global leader in MICE, destination weddings, luxury events, and lifestyle experiences. This collaboration aims to set a new standard for exceptional event and wedding planning, expanding access to exclusive, world-class celebrations across 500+ destinations in over 100 countries.

This partnership also brings Billionaire Lifestyle into the fold, offering RedBeryl members access to premium solutions tailored for the UHNI and HNI segment. Through Platinum World Grroup's network of associates worldwide, RedBeryl members can now seamlessly purchase or charter private jets, luxury yachts, and high-end real estate, further enhancing their exclusive lifestyle offerings.

"At RedBeryl, we believe that life should be a collection of remarkable moments, and we are dedicated to ensuring each experience is nothing short of extraordinary," said Manoj Adlakha, Founder & CEO of RedBeryl. "Our partnership with Platinum World Grroup is a significant milestone in our journey to curate exceptional experiences, providing our esteemed members with access to one-of-a-kind celebrations and luxury lifestyle solutions in stunning global destinations."

Platinum World Grroup, founded by Sushill S Wadhwa in 2002, has consistently set benchmarks in the event and luxury lifestyle sectors. With a network spanning over 500 destinations worldwide, PWG has executed thousands of successful projects, including business events, MICE programs, luxury weddings, and bespoke holidays, reaching over half a million satisfied clients globally. Known for its industry-first ISO 9001:2008 Certification, Platinum World Grroup's commitment to excellence and quality makes it a preferred choice for top-tier events.

"Partnering with RedBeryl allows us to extend our vision of creating extraordinary experiences to an even broader, discerning clientele," said Sushill S Wadhwa, Founder & CMD of Platinum World Grroup. "Together, we will continue to pioneer high-quality, immersive celebrations and lifestyle solutions that leave an indelible mark. With RedBeryl's passion for excellence, PWG's global reach, and Billionaire Lifestyle's exclusive luxury offerings, we look forward to a future of limitless possibilities for our clients."

RedBeryl™[?] is a luxury lifestyle management company dedicated to curating exceptional journeys and personalized services for its esteemed members. RedBeryl provides unparalleled access to exclusive events, unique experiences, and a committed team of lifestyle experts who share a passion for excellence. Under the visionary leadership of Founder Manoj Adlakha, RedBeryl has redefined luxury membership services, elevating life to a series of remarkable, curated moments.

Founded in 2002 by Sushill S Wadhwa, Platinum World Grroup is a diversified company specializing in MICE, destination weddings, luxury events, and beyond. Operating in 500+ destinations across 100+ countries, PWG has crafted thousands of bespoke experiences, bringing joy to half a million people globally. PWG was the first in its industry to receive ISO 9001:2008 Certification, a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence and quality in all its offerings.

This partnership marks a new chapter for both RedBeryl and Platinum World Grroup as they set out to redefine luxury celebrations and lifestyle services worldwide, providing clients with unforgettable memories and unmatched access to exclusive venues, luxury travel, and lifestyle solutions.

