Refex Industries Reports 59% Surge in Standalone Net Profit of Q2 FY25

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Refex Industries Limited (NSE: REFEX | BSE: 532884) is committed to promoting sustainability in India with a diverse portfolio encompassing Ash & Coal Handling, Refrigerant Gases, Power Trading, and Green Mobility, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 & H1 FY25.

Key Standalone Financial Highlights:

Q2 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 527.64 Cr, YoY growth of 48.58%

* EBITDA of Rs 47.69 Cr, YoY growth of 36.16%

* Net Profit of Rs 37.32 Cr, YoY growth of 59.44%

* Diluted EPS of Rs 3.10, YoY growth of 47.62%

H1 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 1,119.69 Cr, YoY growth of 51.64%

* EBITDA of Rs 99.94 Cr, YoY growth of 39.58%

* Net Profit of Rs 73.28 Cr, YoY growth of 61.35%

* Diluted EPS of Rs 6.17, YoY growth of 51.23%

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights:

Q2 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 534.73 Cr, YoY growth of 49.61%

* EBITDA of Rs 46.44 Cr, YoY growth of 35.93%

* Net Profit of Rs 31.06 Cr, YoY growth of 44.88%

* Diluted EPS of Rs 2.58 YoY growth of 33.68%

H1 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 1,131.94 Cr, YoY growth of 52.63%

* EBITDA of Rs 94.87 Cr, YoY growth of 34.44%

* Net Profit of Rs 60.41 Cr, YoY growth of 41.79%

* Diluted EPS of Rs 5.09 YoY growth of 32.55%

Other Key Highlights:

Consolidated Revenue Composition for Q2 FY25:

* Ash & Coal Handling: Rs407.81 crore

* Refrigerant Gas: Rs13.63 crore

* Power Trading: Rs91.81 crore

* Green Mobility: Rs7.85 crore

* Solar Power & Others: Rs6.55 crore

Commenting on the performance, Anil Jain, Chairman & Managing Director said, "I am delighted to share strong performance in Q2 & H1 of FY25, reflecting our strategic focus on growth and operational efficiency.

Our financial performance underscores the strength of Refex's diversified business model, as demonstrated by a notable year-over-year rise in total income and the resulting net profit growth. EBITDA has also witnessed impressive growth, underlining the solid execution across our key verticals and a continued emphasis on operational efficiency.

The recent credit rating upgrade recognizes our strong business fundamentals across sectors like ash & coal handling, eco-friendly refrigerants, power trading, and green mobility.

Also, our recent preferential issue of equity shares and warrants will enhance our capital base, supporting our ambitious expansion plans.

Looking forward, we aspire to drive value creation by capitalizing on the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions across energy, logistics & mobility sectors while continuing to invest in technology and operational enhancements to position Refex at the forefront of India's green transformation."

Recent Highlights of Refex Industries Limited

