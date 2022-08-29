Refueling your potential with NeenOpal

August 29: NeenOpal, a Data Analytics and Business Intelligence firm, has always believed in “inclusive participation.” When it was founded in 2016 by three people, it moved mountains to push the company to become what it is today. But with the world taking a deep plunge in the last three years and the corporate sector seeing a dip in the numbers of working women, there is an increasing effort on the part of companies to reduce the unhealthy gender gap in the workplace.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw a sharp decrease in women’s participation in the corporate sector. According to a report by an independent non-profit organization, in 2021, the technology industry saw a 2.1% drop in women’s representation compared to 2020.

The pandemic forced many women to quit their jobs due to increasing pressure at home. Women have always been at the receiving end, whether it is a newborn baby or the absence of any help. If we see the statistics, there are 1.8 million lesser women in the workforce than men. Women who work in technology and innovation haven’t been able to rejoin after taking a break because of non-conducive working environments. However, in several studies, it has been reported that women-led companies with a more incredible women workforce have performed well in terms of growth and visibility. These numbers immensely inspire Neenopal.

To bridge this massive gap and contribute towards making a change, Neenopal announced their latest initiative called “Refuel your Potential.” NeenOpal has always believed in the potential of female workers, and many of them have contributed to bringing up the company to its present stage. They have launched their women’s employment program to pay tribute to the same. This program aligns with the firm’s idea of inclusive participation while providing technology-oriented women with a platform to revive their careers. NeenOpal encourages women who want to re-launch their careers and explore the opportunities available at their firms.

NeenOpal, as a firm, takes pride in the stories of some wondrous women they already have. Gayathri, a consultant at NeenOpal, and a mother of two, who joined the firm after a career switch, says, “At NeenOpal, your opinion always matters! For a person who loves to explore the opportunities and upscale your potential, NeenOpal is the destination.”

About NeenOpal:

NeenOpal is a next-gen consulting firm with a unique and specialized focus on Data Science. They provide services across the whole value chain of an organization – Digital Strategy, Sales & Marketing, Supply Chain & Logistics, as well as Finance. Their core services include Enterprise Data Warehousing, Data Migration and Integration, Business Intelligence (BI): Reporting and Visualization, Master Data Management, and Predictive Analytics.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with offices in New York and Canada, they carry a unique advantage of being a growth partner for their clients across the globe. NeenOpal is a go-to strategy for businesses ranging from budding startups to vertically integrated large organizations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor