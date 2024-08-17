Regenesys Corporate Education Hosts Thought Leadership Series on the Future of HR in the Digital Age

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: Regenesys Corporate Education recently hosted a Thought Leadership Series on the Future of HR in the Digital Age, bringing together senior HR leaders from six sectors to explore the evolving landscape of human resources. The series provided a venue for HR thought leaders to share industry best practices, delve into the impact of digital change, and uncover new opportunities for workforce development. Through in-depth discussions, participants exchanged insights on navigating the future of HR, driving innovation, and harnessing technology to enhance talent management and organisational effectiveness.

Dr. Marko Saravanja, Chairman of Regenesys, opened the series with a compelling keynote that set the tone for the entire event, along with whom Shamitha Shetty, Director- Global Sales at Regenesys, echoed similar sentiments and emphasised the importance of agility and forward-thinking in HR leadership.

Viju Joy, CEO- Regenesys Corporate Education, India & Digital Regenesys, emphasised the importance of these gatherings in bridging the gap between technology and human resources.

The events featured participants from six key sectorsBanking, Insurance, NBFC, Manufacturing, IT-ITES, and Pharmaceuticalscreating an environment ripe for collaboration with innovation & sharing best practices.

A Confluence of Industry Thought Leaders

The series featured an impressive lineup of speakers and panellists who contributed to these sessions on various L&D essential aspects such as organisational development, enhancing people skilling, and navigating the digital transformation of HR.

Other notable speakers included Anirudh Gupta from Pfizer, Manoj Chaudhary from Edelweiss MF, Sanjay Kumar from APAR Industries, Adhir Mane from Raymond Ltd., Dhruv Anand from NTT India.

The involvement of international speakers in the panel discussions like Corrie Bakker- Global Group CEO, Regenesys & Dr. Patrick Osewe - Senior Director, Business Development, SA, Regenesys added another dimension to the discussions, with their insights on evolution of HR in the era of digital transformation resonating strongly with the attendees.

"This was a one-of-a-kind event. The inputs from the diverse audience and the other finance specialists are very helpful, and it will aid us in future decision making " - Sandeep Das, IIFL Securities Ltd.

Industry-Specific Insights

The events were attended by representatives from diverse industries across the globe. Notable companies such as Kotak Mahindra Life, APAR Industries, L'Oreal, Raymond, Future Generali Insurance, Kale Logistics, NSDL Payments Bank, SBM Bank, Blue Star Ltd., Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Moneyboxx Finance Ltd., J.B Boda Group, Svatantra MicroFin Ltd., and many others were well-represented, demonstrating the wide-reaching impact of this series.

"This event not only gave us a walkthrough regarding what is happening across organisations in the current scenario but also aided us in understanding how people are reacting towards these disruptive changes " - Dr. Manoj Prasad, Reliance Industries

Looking Ahead

The series concluded with a closing address by Dr Marko, who emphasised Regenesys's ongoing commitment to supporting professionals on their journey towards digital transformation. "Regenesys is dedicated to empowering leaders with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in the digital age. We look forward to continuing this dialogue and fostering a community of forward-thinking professionals," he stated.

The success of this event has reinforced Regenesys Corporate Education's role as a thought leader in corporate training. Insights from these discussions will shape future programmes designed to equip professionals with the skills needed for today's evolving business landscape.

About Regenesys Corporate Education

Regenesys Corporate Education empowers organisations through innovative and impactful learning solutions. In India, we specialise in providing corporate training and development programmes designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses across various industries.

We recognise that staying ahead in today's competitive landscape requires continuous learning and development. Our tailored programmes are crafted to enhance leadership capabilities, foster managerial excellence, and drive strategic innovation within your organisation. We offer a range of customisable solutions, including workshops, seminars, open programmes and executive education courses, all designed to deliver practical skills and actionable insights.

For more information about upcoming events and programmes, visit Regenesys Corporate Education.

