Registration begins for Prime Minister's Internship Scheme, offers opportunities across range of sectors

New Delhi [India] October 12 : The registration process has begun for the Prime Minister Internship scheme on the online portal. The scheme is initiative by Modi government for skilling of youth to enhance their employability.

PM Internship Portal went live at 5 pm on Saturday for the registration of candidates.

Ministry of Corporate Affairs said in a post on X that the scheme will provide an opportunity to do an internship in the top 500 companies in India for 12 months.

"PM Internship Scheme is a transformative initiative by the Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi-led government to ensure the skilling of our youth, which will enhance their employability. It will provide an opportunity to do an internship in the Top 500 companies in India for 12 months and learn from the best. There will be an allowance of Rs 5000/- per month and Rs 6000/- as a one-time grant. PM Internship Portal will go live for the registration of candidates from 5.00 PM today," it said.

"Candidates can register themselves on the portal through: https://pminternship.mca.gov.in. The portal ensures efficient access to internships across sectors with Aadhaar-based registration and tools like bio-data generation. In the past week, the portal has added more than 80,000 opportunities across 24 sectors including Oil, Gas & Energy sector, Travel & Hospitality, Automotives, Banking and Financial Services, etc. All eligible candidates in the age group 21-24 are encouraged to apply at the earliest!" it added.

As per the figures shared by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on X, the top five states offering internship opportunities are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

The companies in Maharashtra posted a total of 10,242 internship opportunities, the number for Tamil Nadu is 9,827, for Gujarat it is 9,311 and for Karnataka it is 8,326.

The scheme was announced in the Union Budget. Under this internship initiative, internship opportunity will be provided in the Top 500 companies in India for 12 months. There will be an allowance of Rs 5000 per month and Rs 6000 as a one-time grant. Students in the age group of 21-24 are eligible for the scheme.

On October 11, the number of opportunities posted on the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme portal surged to 90,849, according to a senior official from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The official stated that internship opportunities have been posted by 193 companies, including major private sector players such as Jubilant Foodworks, Maruti Suzuki India, Eicher Motors Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Muthoot Finance, and Reliance Industries, among others.

These internship opportunities span 24 sectors, with the largest share available in the Oil, Gas & Energy sector, followed by Travel & Hospitality, Automotives, Banking and Financial Services, and more.

Internships are offered in over 20 fields, including Operations Management, Production & Manufacturing, Maintenance, Sales & Marketing, among others.

Opportunities are available across 737 districts, spread over 36 States and Union Territories.

The top 500 companies are expected to provide 1.25 lakh internship opportunities during FY 2024-25. The Prime Minister's Internship Scheme in Top Companies aims to offer one crore internship opportunities to youth in these companies over the next five years.

