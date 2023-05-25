Reistor makes its red-carpet debut at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25: The 76th annual Cannes Film Festival opened the enchanting world of @Reistor, a minimalist mindful fashion brand, as it graced the red carpet. With an exclusive invitation from Mastercard to dress their esteemed VVIPs, celebrities, and influencers at the cozy and elegant Hotel Barriere Le Majestic Cannes guest lounge, Reistor takes center stage, showcasing its commitment to sustainable red-carpet fashion.

Mehma Singh, the visionary co-founder and creative director of Reistor, radiates warmth and sophistication as the brand captivates Cannes with its timeless designs. Meticulously crafted creation that embodies versatility and environmental consciousness. Reistor embraces the beauty of eco-friendly fabrics, such as the divine TencelTM, enchanting BembergTM, and the pure comfort of organic cotton, providing an exquisite experience for both wearer and admirer.

To add a touch of cozy elegance, Reistor collaborates with local artisans, sourcing hand-embroidered embellishments that infuse each ensemble with an ethereal charm. The ensembles unveiled at Cannes epitomize their multifaceted nature, effortlessly transitioning from the grandeur of red-carpet events to embracing the coziness of day or night looks. With the simple modification of bows and trains, Reistor's designs become an intimate and comforting expression of style.

Every detail of Reistor's outfits exudes a sense of elegance and warmth, mirroring the brand's unwavering commitment to its core values. From the biodegradable and durable trims to the meticulous choice of sustainable fabrics, Reistor envelopes fashion enthusiasts in a world of comfort and sophistication.

While Reistor may have emerged recently, its deep-rooted knowledge and expertise in the textile industry create a foundation of elegance and coziness. Embracing inclusivity, the brand celebrates fashion for all sizes and ages, prioritizing supreme comfort and sustainability. Transparency remains a cornerstone of Reistor's identity, as it reveals every step of the supply chain and production process, inviting fashion lovers into a world of trust and authenticity.

With a passion for exploration and innovation, Reistor delves into the realm of fabric exploration, continuously searching for cozy and elegant materials that align seamlessly with their noble purpose. From the gentle embrace of organic hemp, Reistor's recent collection is a testament to its commitment to cozy elegance, captivating hearts and souls worldwide. You can now discover Reistor's exquisite collection on the red carpet or on the timeless summer collection on Madewell and J.Crew, inviting you to experience mindful fashion's cozy and elegant charm.

Mehma Singh, a fourth-generation fashion and textile entrepreneur, infuses Reistor with her innate elegance and coziness. As the head of design, Mehma effortlessly combines comfort, style, and mindfulness in each creation. Rooted in sustainability, Reistor aims to redefine the fashion landscape, promoting inclusive and comfort elegance one exquisite piece at a time. Step into the world of Reistor, where sophistication meets warmth, and embrace the transformative power of elegant and relaxed mindful fashion that envelops you in comfort and style.

