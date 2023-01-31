Reliance Consumer Products enters into strategic agreement with Sri Lankan biscuit maker Maliban

Reliance Consumer Products Limited, the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Sri Lanka-headquartered Maliban Biscuit Manufactories (Private) Limited (Maliban).

Maliban, a biscuit manufacturer, is well known for last 70 years for its range of quality products including biscuits, crackers, cookies and wafers.

In addition, the company has expanded its products reach to global markets and exports to over 35 countries across five continents.

"With a leading market position, Maliban has deep-rooted heritage and credibility. With this strategic partnership between RCPL and Maliban, we will not only be strengthening our FMCG portfolio through a great brand but will also be able to offer an excellent value proposition through quality products to our Indian consumers," said Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures, in a release.

"Being the custodian of several widely known global brands in India, Reliance is well-positioned to further expand the excellent consumer equity and reach that Maliban has built over 70 years," Isha Ambani said.

The vision of Reliance's FMCG arm is to bring to Indian consumers a bouquet of domestic and globally recognised consumer brands and product choices that offer superior value proposition with exceptional quality.

It launched its packaged consumer products brand, 'Independence' in December 2022 and is creating a distinct and dedicated retail distribution network for its fast-expanding FMCG portfolio.

RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates more than 16,500 own stores and partners with over 2 million merchants across Grocery, Electronics, Apparel, Pharmacy, lingerie, home and furnishing, beauty and personal care.

( With inputs from ANI )

