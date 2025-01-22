Reliance Consumer Products Limited acquires SIL brand to revitalise and grow iconic Indian heritage brands

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22 : Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), has announced the acquisition of SIL brand, a well-established food brand with a legacy of delivering quality products, the company said on Tuesday.

This strategic move is aimed at expanding and strengthening the RCPL's position in the fast-growing consumer products segment, the company stated.

The company stated that the acquisition marks a significant milestone for RCPL in its pursuit of building a futuristic business with a solid foundation, while also reviving and reintroducing India's cherished heritage brands to modern consumers.

The addition of SIL brand and the diverse range of SIL products will complement RCPL's existing portfolio, which is built on a vision to empower everyday life with global-quality offerings inspired by India, meant for the world at an honest price.

RCPL's vision for growth goes beyond just expansionit is deeply rooted in its commitment to

restoring and nurturing iconic Indian brands that have stood the test of time by making it more

relevant to today's consumer. With this acquisition, RCPL aims to bring new life to SIL Foods'

storied brand and build on its rich heritage, leveraging its scale, technological capabilities, and

deep understanding of the Indian consumer.

"Reliance Consumer Products is focused on building a business for the future while preserving

the rich cultural and culinary heritage of India," said Ketan Mody, COO of Reliance Consumer Products Limited.

"SIL Foods, with its trusted legacy, offers an exciting opportunity to bring iconic Indian flavours and products back to consumers in new and innovative formats. We believe that with our expertise in consumer engagement, innovation, and distribution, we can unlock the brand's full potential and make it even more relevant in today's fast-evolving marketplace," he added.

The company said that the acquisition is a part of RCPL's broader strategy to reinvigorate and modernise some of India's most beloved heritage brands.

"With a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and consumer-centric offerings, RCPL is committed to making these brands relevant for a new generation while staying true to their roots," the company said.

SIL Foods, with its extensive range of food products, is set to benefit from RCPL's robust

infrastructure and pan-India presence. The company plans to enhance SIL Foods' product

offerings through improved quality standards, wider distribution networks, and impactful

marketing campaigns, which will elevate the brand's presence across the country.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Reliance Consumer Products and embark on this new chapter for SIL Foods," said Ajay Mariwala, Managing Director of SIL Foods. "RCPL will help breathe new life into the SIL brand by expanding its reach and bringing the authentic SIL products to a broader, modern audience."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor