Reliance Consumer Products partners Chaudhary Group to launch Campa in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 14 : Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, launched the Indian legacy brand Campa in Nepal in partnership with diversified conglomerate Chaudhary Group (CG), as per a statement.

The launch marks RCPL's entry in Nepal and further reaffirms the company's long-term commitment to the country, the statement added.

Since acquiring Campa in 2022 and reintroducing it to India in 2023, RCPL has successfully revived the iconic heritage brand, positioning it as a strong player in the Indian soft drink industry today.

Ketan Mody, Executive Director, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, said: "We are thrilled to enter the Nepal market with our brand Campa in association with our esteemed partner Chaudhary Group. Campa is a heritage Indian brand founded more than 50 years ago that continues to enjoy the love of the consumers. We are investing for the long-term and see great potential for accelerated growth in the region. We have a track record of delivering innovative and global quality products at affordable prices to customers. We are delighted to come together with our esteemed partner today to transform the beverage experience for consumers across Nepal."

"Campa has multi-generational relevance and reignites a memory and prompts consumers to revisit and relive those cherished moments. Campa celebrates the spirit and salutes the aspirations of today's youth. We're confident they will introduce the refreshing and energizing taste to the consumers across Nepal," added Mody.

Commenting on Campa's arrival, Nirvana Chaudhary, Managing Director of Chaudhary Group, stated, "We are proud to collaborate with leading global conglomerate Reliance Consumer Products to bring Campa to Nepal. This partnership reflects our dedication to offering consumers high-quality, diverse beverage choices that is rooted in heritage. We are confident that Campa will resonate strongly with local consumers who appreciate distinctive beverage options. This strategic alliance not only expands our beverage portfolio but also reinforces our position as a key player in the region's competitive beverage market. We look forward to leveraging our robust distribution network and market expertise to establish Campa as a beloved brand in Nepal, just as it has been in India for generations."

Campa, which has already established its presence in GCC countries, is all set to revolutionize the market in Nepal. In this endeavour, leading conglomerate Chaudhary Group's expertise in manufacturing and distribution in food & beverages sector will ensure local supply and a smooth roll out of Campa products across Nepal.

Campa, with its refreshing taste and fizzy stimulation, positioned as an Enabler of Grit and Determination. The brand celebrates the fearless, never-give-up attitude of today's youth. It is more than just a beverage, it is a symbol of perseverance and ambition, inspiring consumers to embrace challenges with confidence and enthusiasm.

With its vibrant packaging and nostalgic charm, Campa is set to become a favourite among consumers. While Campa Energy, developed to meet the aspirations of those who strive to go the extra mile, will help boost consumers with its affordable offerings.

The Campa portfolio will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon, Campa Orange, Campa Energy Gold Boost and Campa Energy Berry Kick. From its eye-catching refreshed red, purple and gold packaging to its promise of a competitively priced product, Campa and Campa Energy are well on its way to becoming a modern-day success story, making it ever more relevant to Nepal. Campa portfolio comes with honest pricing. The 250ml Campa Carbonated Soft Drink (CSD) bottles (Campa Cola, Campa Orange and Campa Lemon) are priced at NRs. 30/-. Campa Energy Berry Kick 250ml PET is available at NRs. 40/-.

