Reliance dominates Wizikey media visibility rankings for 2024 among all listed companies: Wizikey Report

New Delhi [India], November 30 : Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has once again emerged as the most visible corporate entity in India, topping the 2024 Wizikey News Score rankings.

According to the report released by Wizikey, Reliance achieved an unprecedented News Score of 97.43 out of 100, showcasing a year-on-year improvement in its media visibility

The report also highlighted that the Reliance's visibility across media is significantly higher than even the leading FMCG or Banking & Finance corporates in India.

It said "Reliance scored an unprecedented 97.43 out of 100 on the News Score for 2024. It was 96.46 in 2023, and 92.56 in 2022, and 84.9 in 2021 showing a consistent growth year after year while being #1 throughout"

The Wizikey's News Score is determined by the volume of news, headlines presence, reach of publications, and readership. Reliance has continued to top the Wizikey News Score annual rankings since their inception for each of the last five years.

As per report, the Reliance Industries stands head and shoulders above rest of the field with an unassailable News Score of 97.43, and is followed by State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, One97 Communications, ICICI Bank, and Zomato in the Wizikey rankings

Wizikey's News Score is the world's first standardised metric to measure news visibility for brands and individuals using Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Machine Learning and media intelligence.

The News Score considers various key criteria like volume of news, headline presence, the reach of publications, and readership.

The score ranges from 0 to 100, and is based on monitoring of over 400,000 publications. It represents the media presence of a brand in publications that matter, and is a standard metric score that measures PR efficiency.

According to the report research, Reliance stands head and shoulders above the rest in terms of PR efficiency. The RIL's score at 201.4k in terms of Volume, 41.6k of Headlines, 13.7k under the Publication parameter and 57.2bn on the Readership criteria - each parameter representing a wide 30-100 per cent gap over the rest of the field.

Role of a vibrant and savvy Corporate Communications team is extremely important in ensuring media visibility for any company. The report stated that the continuing leadership in the Wizikey rankings is yet another feather in the cap for Reliance's in-house communications team, which has won multiple accolades in the past.

Reliance's continued dominance in media visibility reflects its strong public relations strategy and its ability to maintain relevance in a competitive corporate environment.

