Reliance Foundation, USAID announce WomenConnect Challenge India Round Two winners

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : Reliance Foundation and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced on Wednesday the grant winners of Round Two of the WomenConnect Challenge India, which aims to close the gender digital divide in India and enable women to fully participate in the global economy.

Seven social sector organizations were selected out of more than 260 applicants for an award of up to Rs one crore each (approximately USD 120,000) in grants from Reliance Foundation, to address barriers that limit women's access to technology.

The US government partnered with Reliance Foundation to reach and support women entrepreneurs, farmers, women-led micro-enterprises and collectives, and self-help groups to provide mentoring support from experts and practitioners across India.

The winners were announced on Wednesday at an event 'Accelerating Digital Inclusion: Bridging the Gender Digital Divide in India' that brought together key experts and organizations.

"The United States recognizes the strategic importance of a connected world. USAID works towards a future where digital technology promotes inclusive growth, fosters resilient and democratic societies, and empowers all, including the most vulnerable. USAID is excited to be building on the success of Round One of the WomenConnect Challenge India. Round Two projects will accelerate progress to bridge the digital gap by expanding access to digital tools, specialized training, and business opportunities," said Veena Reddy, USAID/India Mission Director.

The WomenConnect Challenge is a global call for solutions to improve women's participation in everyday life by meaningfully changing the ways women access and use technology.

Through the collaboration, Reliance Foundation and USAID are supporting new pathways for women and girls in India to engage with technology, counter outdated social norms, and increase their economic independence. Ultimately, closing the gender digital divide will help women improve their lives, the stability of their families, and the resilience of their communities, fostering an inclusive and more equitable future.

"We are committed to working to close the gender digital divide because we believe India's digital revolution provides immense potential for women-led development. We saw this through the innovative approaches to digital inclusion that were incubated in Round One of the WomenConnect Challenge India. We saw women thrive with enhanced livelihood, entrepreneurship and learning opportunities when they were able to access the benefits that digital empowerment provides," said Jagannatha Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, of Reliance Foundation.

"Through WomenConnect Challenge India Round Two, Reliance Foundation in partnership with USAID aims to build on the momentum generated, to positively impact over 350,000 women and their communities."

