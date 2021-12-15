Reliance Industries becomes largest wealth creator; Adani most consistent

According to Motilal Oswal's 26th Annual Wealth Creation Study, Reliance Industries has become the largest wealth creator. Similarly, Adani Transmission has emerged as the fastest wealth creator. Also, Adani Enterprises has been the most consistent wealth creator

Two Adani group companies – Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprises – have emerged as the fastest wealth creator (price CAGR of 93 per cent) and most consistent wealth creator (highest price CAGR of 86 per cent) during 2016-21, respectively. According to the study, Rs 10 lakh invested equally in 2016 among the top 10 fastest wealth creators would have grown to Rs 1.7 crore in 2021 — a return CAGR of 77 per cent versus just 14 per cent for the Sensex.

According to the study, Reliance Industries, the country's most valued company, has become the third largest wealth creator in a row. Between 2016 and 2021, the company amassed assets of Rs 9.7 lakh crore. This is the highest record ever. The company has broken its own record. The company had earlier earned Rs 5.6 lakh crore between 2014 and 2019. Meanwhile, the company's profit rose 8 per cent year-on-year, while the share price rose 31 per cent year-on-year. TCS, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever are among the companies that made the most wealth during this period.